Ford Authority has been the premiere outlet for breaking Ford Ranger news, exclusively reporting that the upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor will utilize the Ford 3.0L EcoBoost V6. While we impatiently await the reveal of that tantalizing mid-size pickup, there are other worthy tidbits of information about the 2022 Ford Ranger that deserve a shout out too, not the least of which is what our spy photographers recently encountered: two Ranger pickups outfitted with some interesting graphics. According to sources familiar with Ford’s product plans, both trucks were wearing an entirely new graphics option, an add-on that is set to join the lineup for the upcoming model year.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO