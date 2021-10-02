Konami Release Apologetic Statement Following eFootball’s Poor Launch

EFootball’s Publishers Konami Released An Apologetic Statement Yesterday Following The Game’s Poor Launch. Pro Evolution Soccer, alongside the FIFA franchise, are the two staples for football simulators in the video game industry. In July, Konami announced that Pro Evoution Soccer would become eFootball and would be free to play. It would also release on next-gen consoles with a ton of new capabilities and technology. The warning signs were there early on and upon its release, most came to the conclusion that the game was a mess. To the disappointment of many loyal fans, Konami’s release simply didn’t hit the expected standards. As a result, via eFootball’s official Twitter, the company released an apologetic statement.\