CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Third Anniversary of the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

On the third anniversary of the heinous murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, we honor his extraordinary life and legacy. In his memory, we recommit to advocating for freedom of expression and the protection of journalists, activists, and dissidents everywhere. The United States will always stand by and protect the principle that individuals everywhere should be able to exercise their human rights without fear of punishment or harm.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi agents who killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi  received US paramilitary training, says report

Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
World Soccer Talk

Khashoggi fiancée hits out at Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United

London (AFP) – The fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday criticised the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium, accusing the football club of only thinking of money. Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi when he was killed in 2018 inside Saudi Arabia’s consulate in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
whbl.com

Top U.S. envoy brought up Khashoggi in talks with Saudis -US official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. delegation led by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan brought up the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in talks with leading Saudi Arabian officials last week, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Sullivan, Middle East envoy Brett McGurk and other U.S. officials met...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Washington Post

To honor Jamal Khashoggi, pursue his dream

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who contributed columns to The Post. It is a good moment to reflect on the duty to speak out against authoritarian rule. Our late colleague wrote on Sept. 18, 2017, that he hadn’t protested initially when some friends in Saudi Arabia were wrongly arrested, but then decided he must. “I am raising my voice. To do otherwise would betray those who languish in prison. I can speak when so many cannot.” For his principled stand, Khashoggi was drugged and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Khashoggi widow urges US to hold Saudis accountable 3 years later

Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi's widow on Friday questioned US President Joe Biden's commitment to hold the kingdom accountable three years after the writer's brutal murder. Marking the anniversary, Hatice Cengiz traveled to Washington for a demonstration outside the Saudi embassy and an evening vigil near the US Capitol where she unveiled a portrait of Khashoggi made out of newspaper columns. She voiced dismay that days ahead of the anniversary, Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who US intelligence says ordered the killing. "Is this what the accountability that Biden promised looks like?" she asked at the candlelight vigil organized by rights groups.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Opinion:Jamal Khashoggi was murdered three years ago. These Saudis are still being silenced.

The assassination of our colleague Jamal Khashoggi three years ago, carried out on orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was part of a far-reaching campaign to silence critics in Saudi Arabia and beyond. That campaign continues to this day. Here we highlight just a few of the figures who remain in prison or are otherwise unable to live freely inside the kingdom, where secret trials, detention and censorship have created a climate of fear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Visas#Human Rights Activists#Congress#Saudi#The Department Of State
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares today in Paris. The Secretary conveyed deep U.S. appreciation for Spain’s continued support of the relocation and transit of individuals from Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Albares discussed plans for future diplomatic engagement and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, along with ways that Spain and the United States can cooperate to address issues of democracy and human rights in Latin America and a range of other global and regional issues, including ongoing efforts to support the Venezuelan people as they work to restore democracy in their country.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August.There was no immediate comment from the U.S. on the weekend meeting.The Taliban said the talks held in Doha Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy