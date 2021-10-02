CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner accidentally sent a selfie to a stranger who wasn’t amused: 'It's humbling'

By Savannah Neal
 8 days ago
Photo credit Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Image

Jennifer Garner recently came clean on a mistake that all of us have made at some point in our lives.

The "13 Going on 30" star, 46, shared a screenshot to Instagram of text she accidentally sent to a stranger.

"Carl--This is Jenn G. Here comes proof," Garner wrote in a text message. She followed up with a selfie to verify her identity, but the person on the other line replied with "wrong number."

"Hahaha...Well this is me!" Garner hilariously responded.

The actress was a good sport about the mishap, captioning the photo, "You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you’re you? And get a “wrong number” message just as it’s gone out into the world? Well, it’s humbling, isn’t it."

Earlier this week, the actress joined TikTok to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the premiere of “Alias,” a popular spy show that ran on ABC from 2001 to 2006.

In the video, Garner included throwback photos of her former cast members followed by a recent video of them celebrating at the party.

Garner's former co-stars Michael Vartan, Merrin Dungey, Kevin Weisman, Gina Torres, Mia Maestro and Victor Garber can all be seen in the video.

Garner appeared to be emotional as she embraced each one of her old pals. The video ends with a large group photo of the entire “Alias” team with big silver balloons in the background to commemorate the day.

"We're here, we're older, but we still got it," Garner wrote in the caption. She later took to Instagram to post the same video with a lengthier caption honoring creator J.J. Abrams.

"Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork. If you're an idea born of @jjabramsofficial's brain — you're a big one; JJ's ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN," Garner began.

"Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question — When will you get everyone back together for a reunion?" she continued. "The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out — reunion party is happening, pass it on!"

Jennifer Garner speaks as actors Bradley Cooper (L) and Michael Vartan look on during the 28th Annual Peoples Choice Awards in 2002 in Pasadena, CA. 'Alias' won Favorite New Television Dramatic Series. Photo credit Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

"We missed everyone who was working and couldn't make it in," Garner wrote. "We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again.”

She ended her tribute post with, "The 20th anniversary also seemed like as good an excuse as any to join TikTok. No dot in the middle over there, but the same nonsense— jennifergarner on TikTok—I am more embarrassed for myself than you could possibly be for me, so just please—avert your gaze."

Garner played Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA who lived live secret from her friends and family, on the hit series. She also starred alongside Bradley Cooper, who was not present for the event.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.

