New York City, NY

Roundup: U.S. vaccination plods on as COVID-19 claims over 700,000 lives

 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The United States has set the pace to expand the spectrum of COVID-19 vaccines, while its vaccination campaign drags on as it hit a grim milestone of 700,000 deaths in the pandemic that has entered its 19th month. Topping the world, the United States...

U.S. administers over 398 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 398,675,414 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 480,427,985 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 397,718,055 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday...
U.S. confirms milestone 700,000 COVID-19 deaths

Oct. 2 (UPI) — The United States has hit a grim milestone 700,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The country hit the figure Friday as the demand for new vaccinations neared its lowest point since they were introduced in December, ABC News reported. Less than two weeks...
U.S. Hits 700,000 COVID Deaths Despite Free, Widely Available Vaccine

In yet another grim milestone, the United States has passed 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 despite the widespread availability of safe and effective vaccines. According to The New York Times, the recent wave of deaths is primarily attributed to the Delta variant—add that to those who refuse to get vaccinated and it’s a recipe for disaster. The CDC reports that unvaccinated people have a 10x greater risk of dying from the virus than vaccinated people. Howard Markel, a medical historian at the University of Michigan, calls the deaths after the vaccines’ availability to the public “absolutely needless.” Another defining characteristic of the recent wave of deaths is that the victims are younger, with those under 55 facing their highest death rate since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 UPDATE: U.S. Deaths Pass 700,000 as Illinois Deaths Pass 25,000; No Kane Deaths Friday; Experimental Drug Cuts COVID Symptoms

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: U.S. Passes 700,000 Deaths; New Drug Cuts Worst COVID Effects; California Will Require Student Vaccination. The United States surpassed 700,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as officials roll out booster doses...
U.S. hits 700,000 COVID-19 deaths as delta variant rages

It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to any American over the age of 12.
CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
Death, interrupted: Martha Sepúlveda will no longer be Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Staring death in the eye, Martha Sepúlveda appeared to be the picture of unabashed ebullience. During a recent interview with Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde, the 51-year-old – who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly three years ago – momentarily forgot about her crippling condition, joked alongside her son and threw back a few beers.“I’m in good spirits,” she told the outlet. “I’m at peace since they authorized the procedure; I laugh more, get better sleep.”That procedure was euthanasia.Following a Colombian court’s expansion of euthanasia to include non-terminal patients over the summer, Ms Sepúlveda submitted a request for...
