Lawn and garden talk from MU extension

KJFM NEWS – Garden Talk is produced monthly at the Adair County University of Missouri Extension Center in Kirksville, Mo. Many fruits are enjoyed through the fall. Grapes, fall raspberries, pears and apples are a few that are grown by backyard gardeners and harvested and preserved for the winter months. Pick pears from trees when they are a mature size and allow to ripen indoors at room temperature. When selecting apples, keep in mind the particular attributes of the different varieties and how they suit your intended uses. Some apples are best for eating fresh while others are best for cooking. Some varieties can be used for both. In mid to late fall, pawpaw and persimmons will be ready for harvest. These fruits are ready when they are soft, but you will have to beat the wildlife to them.