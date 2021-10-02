CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

After 13 Years, Black and Missing Foundation Still Searching for Thousands of Missing People of Color

By Staff
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 13 years since Natalie Wilson and her sister-in-law Derrica Wilson founded the Black and Missing Foundation to help bring attention and closure to the ever-growing number of cases in minority communities. The estimated number of missing persons is simultaneously incomplete and cringeworthy. One count suggests that of the more than 600,000 individuals currently reported missing, more than 200,000 […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

182,448 Black People Went Missing in the U.S. Last Year — These Sisters Are Working to Find Them

Derrica and Natalie Wilson rise early in the mornings, before they clock in to their full-time jobs and then burn the midnight oil to help solve the countless missing persons cases plaguing Black communities across the United States, which they say have been disproportionately overlooked by both law enforcement and national media outlets. "If you see something wrong, you have to be willing to come up with a solution to fix it," Derrica says. "So we became the change."
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Missing Black and Brown people are just as important

For years, the United States has had a negative relationship with Black and Brown communities, and the effects are still present when it comes to the number of missing people of color across the nation. A surge of critics are accusing the media of “missing white woman syndrome,” which is...
SOCIETY
snntv.com

Gabby Petito's disappearance sheds light on missing people of color

SARASOTA COUNTY - The disappearance of Gabby Petito has brought new attention to a phenomenon known as "Missing White Woman Syndrome." According to a report released by the FBI - last year nearly 40% of people reported missing in the U.S. were people of color. With African Americans accounting for 35% of missing persons cases.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Wilson
mytjnow.com

Public criticizes media for ignoring missing people of color

In light of the Gabby Petito missing person case gaining national attention, people are criticizing the media’s lack of coverage of missing people of color all over the nation. In the area where Petito was found, there have been over 700 missing Indigenous individuals over the past decade reported missing....
SOCIETY
The Independent

Police search for missing 19-year-old college student after finding ‘signs of struggle’ in apartment

Florida police are searching for missing 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano after finding signs of struggle in her apartment, including a pillow stained with blood. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has said that Ms Marcano was last seen on Friday 24 September around 5pm at Arden Villas apartments on Arden Villas Boulevard in Orlando, Florida. She lives in the building and works in the leasing office while attending Valencia College. Her family has said that she was set to fly to Fort Lauderdale that very evening but that she didn’t make it to the airport. Fox 35 reported that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing People#Missing Person#Color#Still Searching
Florida Star

At Least Four Black Women and Girls Murdered Each Day in 2020

According to statistics released by the FBI this month, more than four Black women and girls were murdered each day in the United States in 2020. The uniformed crime reporting statistics revealed that those startling numbers were a sharp increase from 2019. The FBI said it recorded at least 405...
SMALL BUSINESS
outerbanksvoice.com

Two people missing from canoe found alive, search continues for a third

This Oct. 10 update from the U.S. Coast reports that two people believed missing from a capsized canoe near Portsmouth Island have been found alive while the search continues for a third person still missing. “The Coast Guard is searching for a 27-year-old woman in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Black Trans Woman Kier Laprice Solomon Shot and Killed at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

A Black transgender woman was shot and killed at a Fort Worth apartment complex Thursday night. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the 21-year-old victim as Kier Laprice Solomon late Friday. Solomon, who also went by Kier Lapri Kartier on social media, was found unresponsive in a car with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police do not believe she lived in the complex. Authorities have not named a suspect in the killing. One of Solomon’s close friends, who goes by Madii Reloaded, shared a remembrance on the Facebook page of the Nu Trans Movement, a transgender rights activist organization: “She was transitioning and very well almost done. I remember her trips to Houston and her nervousness with it all. God this hurts. So very bad. She would have anxiety before every appointment and would constantly ruin her nails by tapping them or biting them. I remember the good times when she was so excited to get good news on her levels or when she was able to finally pull a shirt over after her last procedure.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Black Enterprise

Father Slaps School District With $1M Lawsuit After White Teacher Cut Biracial Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan family is suing a school district after a teacher cut a little Black girl’s hair without permission. The father of 7-year-old Jurnee, whose hair was cut by a White librarian and teaching assistant, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, according to The Detroit Free Press. The family filed the lawsuit this week in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools.
EDUCATION
Marietta Daily Journal

Before camera was found in judge’s hunting cabin, parents of boy he took on trips had conversations about safety

BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. “I said, ‘I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he’s a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,’” the boy’s mother recalled.
PUBLIC SAFETY
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy