CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, Immunologist and White House Covid-19 Task Force Member, Receives 2021 NNPA National Leadership Award

By Staff
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren of color represent most of the children dying from COVID-19, and authorities, politicians, and parents need to do more to protect them, Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth said during a candid interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). Dr. Hildreth, a member of the White House COVID-19 Equity Task Force and a Food […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican Nurse Highlighted at White House COVID-19 Summit

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken used the recent White House Virtual COVID-19 Summit to highlight the dedication of Jamaican Registered General Nurse Antonia Richards-Stewart, one of the many healthcare workers who has been working on the frontline since the start of the pandemic. The summit, held on...
U.S. POLITICS
fox26houston.com

More minorities getting COVID-19 vaccine, White House says

WASHINGTON - The racial gap regarding COVID-19 vaccinations is closing, according to White House officials. On Tuesday, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said new data from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed 73% of Latinos and 70% of Black Americans have now gotten at least their first shot. That compares to 71% of White Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunologist#Covid 19#Meharry Medical College#Nnpa#The White House
kosu.org

White House COVID-19 Response Adviser On The Importance Of Vaccine Boosters

StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney recently spoke with Dr. Cameron Webb, the senior policy adviser on COVID-19 equity on the White House’s response team. The conversation happened on the day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the Pfizer vaccine booster its stamp of approval, just as the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued its release announcing booster availability statewide.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Black Enterprise

Biden Promised Free Tuition to HBCUs Students, But Black Billionaire Robert F. Smith Is Finding Solutions to Actually Do It

President Joe Biden has some explaining to do. When he was on the campaign trail and pushing for Black votes, Biden said his Build Back Better plan included students receiving tuition-free access to four-year, public historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions if their families earn below $125,000.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Telling Black Student Without Constitution, They Would Be Her Field Slaves

A North Carolina teacher told Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would have been her field slaves. According to WITN, Annastasia Ryan, the principal of Winterville Charter Academy accepted the resignation of the teacher and sent a memo to parents of eighth graders, stating a “racially insensitive lesson” about the Constitution took place at the school and that the teacher responsible for it had resigned following an investigation.
EDUCATION
upnorthnewswi.com

Kleefisch Tested Positive for COVID One Day After Speaking at Anti-Vax Group’s Event, Campaign Staff Confirms

GOP gubernatorial hopeful spoke at a Wisconsin United For Freedom (WUFF) event on Sept 15. She tested positive for the virus on Sept. 16. Former Lt. Gov. and current Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch spoke maskless before an anti-vaccine group the day she presented symptoms for COVID-19 and one day before she took a test that came back positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
IMMIGRATION
Boston

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments. “The most important thing we need...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy