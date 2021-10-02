Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, Immunologist and White House Covid-19 Task Force Member, Receives 2021 NNPA National Leadership Award

A North Carolina teacher told Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would have been her field slaves. According to WITN, Annastasia Ryan, the principal of Winterville Charter Academy accepted the resignation of the teacher and sent a memo to parents of eighth graders, stating a “racially insensitive lesson” about the Constitution took place at the school and that the teacher responsible for it had resigned following an investigation.

