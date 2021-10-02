CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

OP-ED: Don’t Raise Taxes on the Investments Black-Owned Businesses Depend On

By Staff
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the United States, there are 2.6 million Black-owned businesses that account for over $138 billion in revenue each year. This innovative and entrepreneurial passion is what has fostered long-term economic prosperity and sustainability in communities from coast to coast. These businesses should be celebrated as pillars of our local communities and the backbone of our nation’s economy. Regrettably, just […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Goldberg: The problem isn’t raising taxes, it’s spending

Confession time: I’m open to raising taxes. As a lifelong conservative, making this case comes as easily as arguing for a weak national defense, or more United Nations funding. So please bear with me as I walk through why I’m open to the idea. One of the most important lessons...
BUSINESS
Florida Star

Insurance Companies Will Always Have The Advantage On Us

When natural and unexpected disasters come, we want insurance companies to be visible, not invisible. Like you, I have insurance. In fact, I have several types of insurance. Each type serves a different purpose, and the costs are different. I am what you would call a legacy insurance holder. My...
ECONOMY
FOX40

A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich

A spotlight that has been thrown on how many of the rich and powerful shield their wealth is also intensifying a fear among philanthropy experts: That the tax havens being used by the wealthy will increasingly siphon money away from charitable causes.
CHARITIES
mprnews.org

Checking in with Black-owned businesses

After the murder of George Floyd, racial inequality became a focus of public conversation and talk turned to how to support Black-owned businesses. Black Americans make up about 13 percent of the U.S. population but own only 2 percent of small businesses with more than one employee. During the pandemic, Black-owned businesses also have been more likely to struggle.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Op Ed
inglewoodtoday.com

OP-ED: Successful Black American-Owned Business Leaders Unfairly Targeted

There is an old African proverb that captures one of the challenges that too many financially successful Black-owned business leaders face today in America. That proverb is “Your earned riches may engender envy and jealous criticism but be not dismayed by the foolishness of the envious.”. Across the nation as...
ECONOMY
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Michigan SBDC creates ‘Pitch Black’ competition for Black-owned businesses

The Michigan Small Business Development Center West Michigan region created a new event called Pitch Black Muskegon, which invites Black-owned businesses in Muskegon County to apply for a chance to pitch for over $26,000 in prizes. “Nationally, Black-owned businesses were hit the hardest by COVID-19 versus other business groups, with...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Black business owners ‘don’t trust government or banks to support their goals’

Less than half of Britain’s Black business owners - 43 per cent - trust banks to support their interests, a new survey has revealed.Moreover, only around a quarter (27 per cent) of Black business owners have confidence in the UK government to offer support in their undertakings, according to research from the Black Business Network sponsored by Lloyds Bank and undertaken by Savanta. These fraught relationships are influencing borrowing habits among this cohort; they are far more likely to be self-financed (34 per cent) than use financing from banks (13 per cent).As a result, Black entrepreneurs...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Why We Should All Be Investing In Women-Owned Businesses

Women-owned companies don’t only do greater good for people and the planet; they also help the economy and, ultimately, the markets. Still, few female founders receive the funding they need to succeed. But investors, both professional and retail, are wise to invest in women-owned and -led businesses. The most recent...
ECONOMY
Greensburg Daily News

Black-Owned Business Loan Fund seen as potential tool for economic growth

ANDERSON — In her real estate business, Wendi Carter-Hopkins sees many houses that could use some extra care. So this year, she started her own power washing business. “Being a Realtor and seeing all the houses with moss and stuff growing on them, it gave me the idea,” Carter-Hopkins said.
ANDERSON, IN
NBC Philadelphia

Op-Ed: It's Time for the Government to Get Out of the Direct Lending Business

The federal government's direct loan programs are ripe targets for fraud, and that needs to stop, writes GOP Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer. In the 1970s, an agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture agency made thousands of direct loans for the purchase of farmland. The easy money and the government's lack of due diligence led to a massive increase in land values. It ultimately ended in disaster with $13.5 billion in unpaid loans and several farms seized by the agency.
SMALL BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Don’t Overlook This Side of the Environmental Investing Equation

With so much talk about environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, it’s easy to understand how some investors are glossing over other concepts with environmental implications. The VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX) is an example of an exchange traded fund that’s in that boat, but it shouldn’t be. It’s...
ENVIRONMENT
chatsports.com

Black-Owned Business Spotlight: W.O.W Ice

Tell us a little about how W.O.W Ice came to life. W.O.W Ice is more than a frozen treat company—it's an extension of my sister's legacy. On June 12, 2016, the world lost a great leader and student-athlete, Akyra Murray. When everyone else moved on with their lives, I couldn’t. Akyra was more than a student-athlete to me—she was my little sister, my best friend, and the only person who believed in me when no one else did. When I found out she’d been killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting, I was devastated.
ECONOMY
ncatregister.com

Empower Me hosts the Black Owned Business Showcase

Empower Me Events Group hosted the Black Owned Business Showcase at Four Seasons Town Centre. The event was established to provide Black small business owners a platform to promote their products and services. Founded in 2018, Nadine Ayinuana created Empower Me after seeing the success of her business, Kitkos. Kitkos...
SMALL BUSINESS
Eater

A Food Hall Rising in Ward 7 Will Focus on Fostering Black-Owned Businesses

Entrepreneur Mary Blackford is close to opening a 7,000-square-foot food hall in Northeast D.C. that will give underserved communities in Wards 7 and 8 a place to buy prepared food and fresh produce from Black-owned businesses. Blackford says construction at Market 7 (3451 Benning Road NE) is under way, and she’s hopeful the market will be able to open by the end of the year, or early in 2022. In the meantime, she’s been hosting monthly community pop-up markets in areas like the developing plot that used to hold the Fletcher-Johnson school.
SMALL BUSINESS
Complex

How David Gross Is Helping Black People Invest in Their Own Communities

Financial literacy isn’t about just saving up to say you saved up, but also using your investments to empower yourself and others. David Gross and Own Our Own are trying to help Black people do just that. The program “invests in Black communities and Black people to fill gaps created by a historic lack of investment and to unlock the untapped economic value that has always existed in our neighborhoods,” according to the official website.
ECONOMY
kldjfb.xyz

Black-owned bank receives investment from Chase

Unity National Bank, a longstanding Black-owned bank based in Houston, said it will accelerate lending in under-served communities thanks to a multi-million-dollar investment by JPMorgan Chase. The investment, announced Tuesday, is part of a broad initiative unveiled nearly a year ago by JPMorgan Chase to advance racial equity and help...
ECONOMY
audacy.com

"Cost Of Doing Business" Two arrested for tax evasion

Friday, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Pickens County restaurant owner and charged him with two counts of tax evasion. William Alexander, Jr., 75, of Greenville County, is the owner and operator of Pumpkintown Café in Pickens County. According to SCDOR agents, Alexander underreported taxable sales on...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy