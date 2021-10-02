MDC offering free furbearer trapping clinic
WARSAW, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free fur trapping clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw. This clinic will provide newcomers the training they need to begin trapping furbearers and handling furs for marketing. Modern trapping is regulated to benefit natural resources. Trappers play a role in keeping furbearer populations in balance with their habitats.www.kjfmradio.com
