Congress & Courts

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS AND SENIOR WH ADVISOR CEDRIC RICHMOND JOIN “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” TOMORROW

By Joya Manasseh
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Host, The New York Times’ “Sway”; Co-host, “Pivot”; Co-founder, Recode. Columnist, The Wall Street Journal; NBC News Political Analyst. Meet the Press with Chuck Todd is where newsmakers come to make news — setting the political agenda and spotlighting the impact Washington decision-making has on Americans across the country. It is the #1 most-watched Sunday public affairs show for the 2019-2020 season, reaching more than three million viewers every Sunday and millions more through social, digital and on-demand platforms. Meet the Press brings its authority and influencer interviews to MSNBC with MTP Daily weekdays at 1 p.m. ET, to the ongoing weekly podcast, The Chuck ToddCast, and to Meet the Press Reports, a 30-minute program on NBC News NOW and Peacock, focusing on a single topic explored through the Meet the Press lens. It’s the longest-running show in television history, recently expanding its brand to also include a political short-documentary film festival in collaboration with the American Film Institute. Chuck Todd is the political director of NBC News and the moderator of Meet the Press; Carrie Budoff Brown is the senior vice president; John Reiss is the executive producer.

Comments / 3

NoName4Me
8d ago

sooooo looking forward to hearing about Pelosi being indited and charged with treason, an attempted coup, and everything else they can get her for!!

5
Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

