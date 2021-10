Quenneville, Trotz among preseason favorites for coach of the year by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2021-22 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the NHL coach of the year as selected in a vote by the NHL Broadcasters' Association.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO