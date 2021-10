It’s common knowledge that an optimistic attitude helps you climb the career ladder—no matter how disappointing and discouraging work gets. You don’t get the expected raise. Your boss constantly talks over you in meetings. A coworker steals your idea. Most of us have been there and have the T-shirt. But even if bad news doesn’t actually happen, we are prone to expect the worst, especially when we’ve been hit with career disappointments in the past. When we highlight the negative aspects of our jobs, it can dash hope and excitement and cause us to lose the enthusiasm and motivation that keeps us engaged and productive.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO