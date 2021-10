NEW YORK (AP) — Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?. Yes, you can get the shots in the same visit. When COVID-19 vaccines were first rolling out in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended waiting 14 days between the shots and other immunizations as a precaution. But the agency has since revised its guidelines and says the wait is unnecessary.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO