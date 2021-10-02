CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tift County, GA

8th grade Blue Devils win conference championship

By Becky Taylor
Tifton Gazette
Tifton Gazette
 8 days ago
TIFTON — Kamari Holloman punched out a football in overtime and the eighth grade Tift County Blue Devils raised the trophy for the South Georgia Athletic Conference at Brodie Field Thursday.

The final score was a 12-6 nail-biter over Valdosta that saw the young Devils rely on a pair of huge offensive line pushes for touchdowns and a tremendous defensive effort to hold the Wildcats at bay.

Holloman's forced fumble, recovered by Zion Odum, saved a potential tying touchdown as Artavius Hill had found an opening on the right side of the Devils' defense. As the Wildcats had the ball second in overtime, had they scored and converted an extra point, they would have won the game.

Defense was Tift’s forte all season, said Coach Caleb Rice. In five games, he said, Coach Hunter McAllister’s defensive unit gave up two touchdowns.

Valdosta scored its first and only touchdown at 1:54 in the first quarter, an 83-yard rumble by Demari Baynard. The extra point missed and the score remained 6-0 for the remainder of the first half.

Tift pushed its way into the end zone with 4:29 to go in the third a five-yard run by quarterback Hagan Slimp behind a big offensive line. The Devils were unable to convert two points, but the score was tied.

Slimp, said Rice, “Did a tremendous job.” Rice is impressed by Slimp’s game management skills, “getting the ball where it needed to be and making sure everybody was on the same page.”

“He’s running everything the way a quarterback should,” said Rice. “He’s a great kid, works his tail off in the offseason, he’s a perfectionist.” Rice is predicting a very bright future for Slimp.

A flurry of turnovers gave each side hope of a late touchdown.

Royal Scott snagged an interception for Tift and returned it to Valdosta's 28. When the Devils ran out of downs at the 10, they soon got the ball back on Javion Romer's pick. Romer returned the ball to the 48 with 3:02 left.

“Royal Scott is one of the workers you can imagine,” said Rice. “Does not let his smaller stature get in the way.” Romer had a tough first half, he said, but after a pep talk at halftime, “he was a different kid.”

Valdosta had its turn to end a Blue Devil possession early when Jalon Copeland intercepted at his own 25 with exactly one minute to go.

A fourth turnover in the fourth quarter happened when Kobe Pierce pounced on a high Wildcats snap at the 21. Only 45 seconds remained and though Tift ran out of downs again, Valdosta chose not to risk another miscue and knelt on the ball to end regulation.

The Wildcats won the toss for the extra session and elected to take the ball second.

Starting at the 15, the Devils wasted no time picking up a first down at the the 2 on a Pierce run. From there, Tift's line pushed Slimp across the plane again.

A run for two points failed, but the pressure was now on Valdosta to score a touchdown. Tift's defense created a turnover and the Devils earned the big trophy.

Rice highlighted the work of several defenders. Bryan Melton, he said, had been their anchor all season long. Melton conducts practices, he said, and stays dialed in.

He said he did not once see the young Blue Devils hang their heads because of adversity. “This group,” he said, “they’re just special. They don’t let bad stuff get them down. They keep fighting and they love each other and they love playing together.”

Players soaked coaches Rice and Britt Wilson in Powerade at the game's conclusion.

Tifton Gazette

Tifton Gazette

Tifton, GA
