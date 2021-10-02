CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, TX

Muenster crushes Collinsville

Gainesville Daily Register
Gainesville Daily Register
 8 days ago
Martie McCoy kicks a field goal against Valley View on Sept 24. Muenster defeated Collinsville 56-13 on the road Friday night. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Muenster didn’t care it was homecoming in Collinsville.

The Hornets rolled to a dominant 56-13 road win Friday night behind an overwhelming rushing attack.

Muenster (6-0) finishes non-district play undefeated for the first time since 2017.

Collinsville (2-3) ran into one of its toughest opponents of the year and had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Muenster coach Brady Carney said the Hornets executed well on both sides of the ball, especially after the first quarter.

“We ran the football really well,” Carney said. “Defensively, we were getting good pressure in the first quarter, but the quarterback did a really good job of escaping the pocket. We weren’t doing a good job of containing with our ends, so he was scrambling… We gave up a few deep passes in the first quarter for touchdowns, but after that, I felt like our defensive ends did a better job containing.”

The Pirates struck first just over two minutes into the game. Sophomore quarterback Logan Jenkins connected with sophomore Rylan Newman for a 59-yard touchdown strike, giving Collinsville a 7-0 lead.

It didn’t last long. Just 15 seconds later, Muenster junior Colton Deckard broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7. Hornet senior Devon Dickerson gave Muenster the lead a few minutes later with a 2-yard rush.

With 1:06 left in the first quarter, Jenkins threw his second touchdown pass of the day when he found sophomore Carter Scott on an 18-yard throw. The extra point missed, but Collinsville was within a point. But 23 seconds later, Deckard ran it 39-yards to the endzone. Muenster led 21-13 after the first quarter.

The Hornets pulled away from there, outscoring Collinsville 35-0 in the second and third quarters. Neither team scored in the fourth.

Carney said he and his staff coached up the defense on the sideline after the first quarter.

“We made a few adjustments,” Carney said. “Nothing we don’t coach every day, Monday through Thursday, we just had a couple of brain farts I guess early. But it was overall a good performance.”

Jenkins completed 19 of 39 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Collinsville had trouble running the ball. Freshman Garrett Trevino led the team with 46 yards.

Muenster sophomore Seth Stoffels completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. Deckard rushed 12 times for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Dickerson scored two rushing touchdowns, and sophomore Brody Tyler scored one.

Stoffels made his second start after getting the call up from JV. While Carney said he still has some things to work on, he is already looking like a varsity quarterback.

“He did a good job as far as taking what they were giving him,” Carney said. “Short routes. He threw a couple deep balls here and there, but I thought Seth did a good job managing the game again.”

Both teams transition to district play next week. Carney said he thinks the Hornets are ready for it.

He also said as Collinsville’s young players get more experience, the Pirates will continue to get better.

“I think Collinsville’s going to do really well in their district,” Carney said. “Wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t push Lindsay and Alvord for a district championship. I really believe that.”

