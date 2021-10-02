FOOTBALL: Claremore ends four-game losing streak, rams Memorial
Claremore had been waiting for this. No doubt about it, somebody was going to win this time, and it might as well be the Zebras. After four weeks of frustration and futility, two winless teams faced each other, and coach Jarrett Hurt’s Z’s finally broke through. Senior David Lozoya rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns, igniting Claremore to a 26-0 homecoming victory over Memorial on Friday night at Lantow Field.www.claremoreprogress.com
