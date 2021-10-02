CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth is financially backing Prince Andrew’s legal battle against sex abuse lawsuit: report

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth is providing financial support to son Prince Andrew behind the scenes in his legal fight against sexual abuse allegations, a new report claims. The Duke of York, 61, acknowledged this week through his lawyer that he has been served with a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who claims he sexually assaulted her. The acknowledgment was confirmed in a joint agreement signed by a lawyer for the British prince. It was approved by a Manhattan federal judge and entered into the public court record on Tuesday.

