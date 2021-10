Britney Spears is ready to heal amidst the many changes in her life. The “Piece of Me” singer, who has spent the past 13 years under a conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, revealed in a candid court hearing on June 23 that she wished for the conservatorship to end and for her father to be “punished” for his wrongdoing. On August 12, Jamie said he would agree to step down as her conservator, and on September 29, he was replaced as conservator by attorney John Zabel.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO