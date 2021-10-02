Dortmund wins without Haaland; Scally seals Gladbach win

It was recently reported that Borussia Dortmund are hoping to keep hold of their star striker, Erling Haaland, beyond this summer, but part of that reporting was the acknowledgement that it might not be possible, and the fact that the club are making preparations for life after Haaland. In his latest podcast episode, Patrick Berger has shed some light on what BVB are doing to prepare for the possibility of losing Haaland, including some of the targets they are currently keeping an eye on.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO