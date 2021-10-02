A look back at Brady's memorable games in New England

Tom Brady's biggest accomplishments with the Patriots came in Super Bowls played far away from New England. But he still had many memorable moments playing at home in his 19 seasons as quarterback for the Patriots. He returns for the first time as a visitor on Sunday with Tampa. But fans in New England will always recall some of his past home games from the Tuck Rule to outplaying Peyton Manning in a pair of playoff wins to a comeback against Baltimore and the deflated footballs controversy.