CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona city celebrates London Bridge's 50th anniversary

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Lake Havasu City is playing up its roots with a month of celebratory events marking the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge after its piece-by-piece rebuild in the western Arizona resort town along the Colorado River. Scheduled October events include a parade, powerboat racing, theater and musical performances, a costume contest and sports competitions. Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch purchased the stone bridge in 1968 for approximately $2 million and had it transported by ship and truck from London in pieces. That process and reconstruction took three years, leading to the October 1971 dedication.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Government
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Bridge#Lake Havasu#Colorado River#Stone Bridge#Ap
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy