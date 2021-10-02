Bottoms Up! The Hype Man Edition
Former Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel returns to Mizzou today at the helm of the Tennessee Volunteers, but many find it hard to get too hyped for an 11:00 start. Last week found me at a brewery watching the game on my phone, propped up on AlaWife’s purse. This week, I’m back home so I can more easily work my schedule around the game. So far this year, Mizzou has won the weekends I’m home and lost the weekends I traveled, so this is a positive sign for the superstitious among you.www.rockmnation.com
Comments / 0