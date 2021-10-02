Bottoms Up! The Hype Man Edition

Hello Friends, welcome back to the Hype Man Lounge which contrary to popular belief does not close. Think of this as the Vegas Strip of Fan Posts, never closed and always money. Anyway, you may say to yourself, self why was the Lounge MIA last week? Well, if you watched what happened in Cleveland you know just as I do there wasn't much to be hyped up about. However, this week the Lions came to town and washed our palates clean and we are able to once again find something to be hyped about. I mean really how much better is your Monday when it's a victory Monday? The morning coffee tastes better, the sun is shining and the birds are a chirpin. So what you may ask should we be hyped for this week? Was it the resurgence of the O-Line? Was it the play of Justin Fields? Was it the defense creating havoc on Goff and forcing TOs? Or maybe it was David Montgomery running wild like Hulkamania in the 80's?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO