(Pocket-lint) - With Alexa Voice Profiles, Amazon's voice assistant can recognise your voice and personalise responses to all in your house - even the kids. If your partner asks Alexa for a flash briefing, they can get a response tailored to them, rather than get your news flash or someone else's. This feature is also handy when it comes to preventing Alexa from messing up calls should you ask it to phone someone in your specific contacts. And, if your child has their own voice profile, they too will get responses that are not only best for them but also age-appropriate. Voice Profiles can improve everyone's experience in your home.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO