LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is an entertaining Halloween special, with plenty of kid-friendly horror to go along with the traditional jokes and visual gags. Just like last year’s Life Day special tapped into the Christmas spirit, Terrifying Tales touches on a few familiar tropes of the horror genre, with a few easter eggs thrown in for good measure. The use of animated Lego figures means that it never gets truly scary – though there are some moments that would definitely creep people out if it had been done in live-action. And the frequent supply of jokes means that even the scarier moments don’t stay that way for long, so it shouldn’t be too much of an issue for children.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO