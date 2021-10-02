CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Brühl

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FPve_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

Next Door review – Daniel Brühl​’s ​tedious vanity projec​t​

2 out of 5 stars.

Ostensibly a dig at gentrification and sensitive celebrities, this Berlin-set drama is contrived and navel-gazing

  Next Door review – Daniel Brühl​'s ​tedious vanity projec​t​
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDdMU_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

Next Door review – Daniel Brühl’s vanity-free actor project props itself up at the bar

2 out of 5 stars.

Brühl plays a version of himself as a self-involved actor waylaid by a man who knows a lot about him, but there’s a stagey undertow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gN7fr_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

Peter Bradshaw's film of the week Entebbe review – daring hijack rescue is a crashing bore

2 out of 5 stars.

The umpteenth retelling of the 1976 commando mission to free hostages in Uganda avoids all the audacious drama of the real-life events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YvwL_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

7 Days in Entebbe review – Rosamund Pike hostage drama never gets off ground

2 out of 5 stars.

Sluggish account of the 1976 plane hijacking fails to capitalise on strong cast and script, and José Padilha at the helm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzSiC_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

Alone in Berlin review – couple wage a quiet war against Hitler

3 out of 5 stars.

In this affecting drama, Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson play a grieving husband and wife who embark on dangerous acts of resistance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kysPr_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

Emma Watson's new film makes £47 at UK box office

Harry Potter star’s latest release The Colony, about a woman infiltrating a cult in Pinochet-era Chile, had a token cinema release and will rely on home streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFVKV_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

The Colony review – implausible exposé of Pinochet-era horrors

2 out of 5 stars.

Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl star in this ropey drama about a sinister Chilean religious community founded by a Nazi émigré

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjOxO_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

Captain America: Civil War review – an aspartame rush

4 out of 5 stars.

Entertaining mayhem ensues when some of the Avengers reject government oversight following a botched operation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDLM1_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

Alone in Berlin review - postcard revolution in the heart of Nazi Germany

3 out of 5 stars.

Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson are the married couple who spread wartime subversion in this decently-intended adaptation of Hans Fallada’s novel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKvcK_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

First look review Berlin 2015 review: Woman in Gold - Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds, a partnership the world wasn’t waiting for

1 out of 5 stars.

Ryan Gilbey: The story of a Jewish refugee battling to regain ownership of a Klimt painting after it was stolen by the Nazis is a treacly, sentimental treatment drowned in kitsch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27joky_0cFGkBuR00
Published:

Film blog Michael Winterbottom’s Meredith Kercher movie: revealing truths through fiction

Barbie Latza Nadeau

I wrote the book that The Face of an Angel is inspired by to keep Meredith’s memory alive, but the film laid bare unexpected stories behind the media circus and the murder case

Published:

First look at Amanda Knox drama Face of An Angel

Michael Winterbottom's drama is a fictionalisation of the Knox case, starring Daniel Brühl, Kate Beckinsale and Cara Delevingne

Watch a clip from Rush, Ron Howard's drama about the rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda

The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Brühl’s Part in ‘The King’s Man’ ‘Not Big But Pivotal,’ Shares Actor in Zurich

Following his directorial debut “Next Door” – which saw him poke fun at his international success as a movie star Daniel, forced to deal with a stalkerish neighbor on his way to a secret audition for a superhero movie – Daniel Brühl will be next seen in Matthew Vaughn’s spectacle “The King’s Man” as Erik Jan Hanussen, a stage clairvoyant born in 1889 and rumoured to have advised Hitler despite his Jewish origins. The prequel to the popular “Kingsman” series, set for December release, will see history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds plotting a war to wipe out millions, as...
MOVIES
Variety

Emma Thompson’s ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Acquired by Lionsgate U.K.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” starring Oscar and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson and emerging star Daryl McCormack, has been acquired by Lionsgate U.K. The film is directed by Sophie Hyde (“Animals”) from an original screenplay by comedian and writer Katy Brand (“Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show”). Thompson (“Cruella,” “Nanny McPhee”) stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his early 20s,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Belfast’ Campaigns Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan as Supporting, Jude Hill Goes for Lead at Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” including Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, will follow young Jude Hill’s lead on the road to the Academy Awards. Variety has learned exclusively that Focus Features will campaign Hill for lead actor consideration during the awards season, with the rest of the cast going for the supporting recognition. Balfe and Dornan’s category submissions have been a question mark since the film’s debut at Telluride, riding the line between leading and supporting characters. Balfe, in many ways, has the more accessible and resonating role of the cast. Aside from delivering a beautifully...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Shares ‘Wonka’ First Look

Timothee Chalamet offered a first look at Warner Bros. upcoming film, Wonka. Taking to social media Sunday, the actor shared a photo of himself on set, dressed in character as the chocolatier, donning a top hat and topcoat. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last …WONKA,” Chalamet captioned the photo on Instagram, paying homage to Gene Wilder’s line in the original 1971 adaptation. In another photo, Chalamet shared a photo of Wonka’s cane, with a purple and red wrapped present sitting on top. Warner Bros. also shared the images on their social media channels. The film’s principal photography recently began in London. Earlier this year...
MOVIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Best Actor Oscar winners: Watch every acceptance speech from the 21st century

Since the first Best Actor Award was presented to Emil Jannings in 1927, 83 men have heard their names called on the big night, 10 of whom have won more than once in that category. Let’s take a look back at the 22 men in the 21st century who have taken this award. Each of those official acceptance speeches is available below to watch. We have also included one made by Anthony Hopkins, who wasn’t able to attend in 2021 to accept for “The Father,” even though it was recorded the following morning. Katharine Hepburn is currently the only individual to...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Next Door review – Daniel Brühl’s vanity-free actor project props itself up at the bar

There’s a persistent note of inconsequential silliness to this film, set mostly in a scuzzy bar. It is written for the screen by the German novelist and dramatist Daniel Kehlmann and directed by its lead actor, Daniel Brühl, who features as an ironised version of himself, a self-involved movie star who is living the dream in a gorgeous modern apartment in Berlin with his partner and two young children.
MOVIES
shorelinemedia.net

Daniel Craig bonds with Hollywood

Daniel Craig jokes "he’s honored to get walked all over in Hollywood" as he gets a star on Walk of Fame. (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/13bdd32ae904463089c3f25d0f2467f5.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dakota Johnson And Jessie Buckley Spotlight “Raw And Unnerving Honesty” Of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ – Contenders London

The Lost Daughter stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley have spotlighted the “raw and unnerving honesty” of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming Elena Ferrante adaptation, her directorial debut. The pair of A-listers feature alongside Olivia Colman in the Netflix film and they heaped praise on the atmosphere created by Gyllenhaal at today’s Deadline Contenders London. “Often as a female actor you are trying to be ‘something’, something enticing, attractive or sexy or whatever –  it can be boring,” said Johnson. “But this was really raw, open and messy. It felt so human, like the truth of being a human woman.” Buckley described the film as “unnervingly raw...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Oscars 2022: Best Actress predictions and the state of the race so far

Is this the year academy voters finally bow to beloved indie actress and former “Twilight” lead Kristen Stewart? In an Oscars 2022 Best Actress race that already feels as strong as last year’s knock-down, drag-out battle, Stewart is the overwhelming pick among Gold Derby experts and users predictions for her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer.” Stewart currently leads the list of accomplished Best Actress contenders with 11 experts predicting her eventual victory. That’s more than all other actresses combined at the moment, not that anyone should be surprised in these early days of awards season. Stewart’s performance in the Pablo...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico,” premiering on Nov. 5. The crime drama, a companion series to “Narcos,” is set in the ’90s and examines the illegal drug trade in Mexico after “Narcos” focused on Colombian illegal drug trade. Season 3, which is 10 episodes long, follows the war that breaks out after Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. In the trailer, clips are shown of police break-ins, extravagant mansions and large-scale shootouts. The drug trafficker...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck Smokes A Cigarette & Signs Autographs For Fans While Leaving 'The Tender Bar' Premiere With Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was the king of multitasking while leaving the premiere of his new film Tender Bar with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, October 3. The Batman star, 49, and the 52-year-old were photographed together in the back of a black SUV as they departed the red carpet premiere of the coming-of-age drama that he stars in alongside friend George Clooney. Affleck puffed on a cigarette as he rolled down the window to sign autographs for fans at a red light.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
