Published:

Next Door review – Daniel Brühl​’s ​tedious vanity projec​t​

2 out of 5 stars.

Ostensibly a dig at gentrification and sensitive celebrities, this Berlin-set drama is contrived and navel-gazing

Next Door review – Daniel Brühl​’s ​tedious vanity projec​t​

Published:

Next Door review – Daniel Brühl’s vanity-free actor project props itself up at the bar

2 out of 5 stars.

Brühl plays a version of himself as a self-involved actor waylaid by a man who knows a lot about him, but there’s a stagey undertow

Published:

Peter Bradshaw's film of the week Entebbe review – daring hijack rescue is a crashing bore

2 out of 5 stars.

The umpteenth retelling of the 1976 commando mission to free hostages in Uganda avoids all the audacious drama of the real-life events

Published:

7 Days in Entebbe review – Rosamund Pike hostage drama never gets off ground

2 out of 5 stars.

Sluggish account of the 1976 plane hijacking fails to capitalise on strong cast and script, and José Padilha at the helm

Published:

Alone in Berlin review – couple wage a quiet war against Hitler

3 out of 5 stars.

In this affecting drama, Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson play a grieving husband and wife who embark on dangerous acts of resistance

Published:

Emma Watson's new film makes £47 at UK box office

Harry Potter star’s latest release The Colony, about a woman infiltrating a cult in Pinochet-era Chile, had a token cinema release and will rely on home streaming

Published:

The Colony review – implausible exposé of Pinochet-era horrors

2 out of 5 stars.

Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl star in this ropey drama about a sinister Chilean religious community founded by a Nazi émigré

Published:

Captain America: Civil War review – an aspartame rush

4 out of 5 stars.

Entertaining mayhem ensues when some of the Avengers reject government oversight following a botched operation

Published:

Alone in Berlin review - postcard revolution in the heart of Nazi Germany

3 out of 5 stars.

Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson are the married couple who spread wartime subversion in this decently-intended adaptation of Hans Fallada’s novel

Published:

First look review Berlin 2015 review: Woman in Gold - Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds, a partnership the world wasn’t waiting for

1 out of 5 stars.

Ryan Gilbey: The story of a Jewish refugee battling to regain ownership of a Klimt painting after it was stolen by the Nazis is a treacly, sentimental treatment drowned in kitsch

Published:

Film blog Michael Winterbottom’s Meredith Kercher movie: revealing truths through fiction

Barbie Latza Nadeau

I wrote the book that The Face of an Angel is inspired by to keep Meredith’s memory alive, but the film laid bare unexpected stories behind the media circus and the murder case

Published:

First look at Amanda Knox drama Face of An Angel

Michael Winterbottom's drama is a fictionalisation of the Knox case, starring Daniel Brühl, Kate Beckinsale and Cara Delevingne

Watch a clip from Rush, Ron Howard's drama about the rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda