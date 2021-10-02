Daniel Brühl
Next Door review – Daniel Brühl’s tedious vanity project
2 out of 5 stars.
Ostensibly a dig at gentrification and sensitive celebrities, this Berlin-set drama is contrived and navel-gazing
Next Door review – Daniel Brühl’s vanity-free actor project props itself up at the bar
2 out of 5 stars.
Brühl plays a version of himself as a self-involved actor waylaid by a man who knows a lot about him, but there’s a stagey undertow
Peter Bradshaw's film of the week Entebbe review – daring hijack rescue is a crashing bore
2 out of 5 stars.
The umpteenth retelling of the 1976 commando mission to free hostages in Uganda avoids all the audacious drama of the real-life events
7 Days in Entebbe review – Rosamund Pike hostage drama never gets off ground
2 out of 5 stars.
Sluggish account of the 1976 plane hijacking fails to capitalise on strong cast and script, and José Padilha at the helm
Alone in Berlin review – couple wage a quiet war against Hitler
3 out of 5 stars.
In this affecting drama, Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson play a grieving husband and wife who embark on dangerous acts of resistance
Emma Watson's new film makes £47 at UK box office
Harry Potter star’s latest release The Colony, about a woman infiltrating a cult in Pinochet-era Chile, had a token cinema release and will rely on home streaming
The Colony review – implausible exposé of Pinochet-era horrors
2 out of 5 stars.
Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl star in this ropey drama about a sinister Chilean religious community founded by a Nazi émigré
Captain America: Civil War review – an aspartame rush
4 out of 5 stars.
Entertaining mayhem ensues when some of the Avengers reject government oversight following a botched operation
Alone in Berlin review - postcard revolution in the heart of Nazi Germany
3 out of 5 stars.
Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson are the married couple who spread wartime subversion in this decently-intended adaptation of Hans Fallada’s novel
First look review Berlin 2015 review: Woman in Gold - Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds, a partnership the world wasn’t waiting for
1 out of 5 stars.
Ryan Gilbey: The story of a Jewish refugee battling to regain ownership of a Klimt painting after it was stolen by the Nazis is a treacly, sentimental treatment drowned in kitsch
Film blog Michael Winterbottom’s Meredith Kercher movie: revealing truths through fiction
Barbie Latza Nadeau
I wrote the book that The Face of an Angel is inspired by to keep Meredith’s memory alive, but the film laid bare unexpected stories behind the media circus and the murder case
First look at Amanda Knox drama Face of An Angel
Michael Winterbottom's drama is a fictionalisation of the Knox case, starring Daniel Brühl, Kate Beckinsale and Cara Delevingne
Watch a clip from Rush, Ron Howard's drama about the rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda
