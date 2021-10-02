CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

 8 days ago
Tesla Deliveries FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter in 2021, even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry. The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)

PALO ALTO, Calif. — (AP) — Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry.

The Palo Alto, California, company's sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide, according to data provider FactSet.

Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.

So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year's total of 499,550.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that the pace of electric vehicle deliveries in the U.S. and China has been strong for the past month or so. That means an “eye-popping growth trajectory heading into 4Q and 2022 for (CEO Elon) Musk & Co.”

Still, Ives estimated that the chip shortage will knock 40,000 vehicles from Tesla's annual delivery number. He estimates the deliveries to be at least 865,000 vehicles, with a bull case of around 900,000.

“In a nutshell, with chip shortage headwinds, China demand still recovering from earlier this year, and EV competition coming from all angles, Tesla’s ability to navigate these challenges this quarter have been very impressive,” he wrote.

In the third quarter, the smaller Model 3 sedan and Y SUV led the way with 232,025 sales, followed by the larger Models S and X at 9,275. Tesla said it produced 237,823 vehicles for the quarter.

Silicon Valley Business Journal

Tesla may be heading to Texas, but here’s why the Bay Area is a still a center for EV tech

First off, the news: Tesla has officially announced it is moving its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas. The decision has led to a lot of hand wringing among economic development types about familiar narratives about the exodus of companies leaving the Bay Area and the decline of the region as a center for the burgeoning electric vehicle market.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Quidel Clocks Interim Q3 Sales Twice Of Wall Street Expected

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) announced preliminary estimates for its Q3 revenues are expected to rise between 6% and 7% Y/Y on COVID-19 assay sales. For Q3, Quidel expects revenues of $505.0 million - $510.0 million, up from $476.1 million in Q3 of 2020. On average, analysts had expected Q3 revenues of $186.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Stocks end slightly lower after weaker-than-expected jobs report, but post winning week

Stocks saw a slightly lower finish Friday after the government said the economy created just 194,000 jobs in September, well below economist expectations for a figure of 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,580, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to end near 4,391. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%, finishing near 14,580. Major indexes gained ground for the week, with the Dow rising 1.2%, the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% and the Nasdaq eking out a 0.1% rise.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

U.S. banks expected to report mixed Q3 results, iffy loan outlook

(Reuters) – The largest U.S. lenders are expected to report moderately higher third-quarter profits next week as pandemic-related accounting adjustments that had doubled their earnings earlier this year taper off and business starts to return to normal. Analysts, on average, expect JPMorgan Chase & Co, the country’s largest lender, to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to More Than Double Sales by 2023

Inbound marketing specialist HubSpot enjoys powerful network effects. Okta is a leader in the enterprise identity-as-a-service market. The U.S. equity market had a rough ride in September. All major indexes reported monthly losses in the range of 4% to 5%. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had their worst monthly performance since March 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded the worst monthly performance of 2021.
STOCKS
IBTimes

Tesla Beats Expectations Of EV Delivery During Q3

Tesla (TSLA) announced that it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles by its Sept. 30 goal, topping Wall Street's quarterly expectations by about 8%. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker published its Q3 report on Saturday in which it detailed its EV production and delivery. Of the over 241,000 EVs delivered, 232,025 were attributed to its model Model 3 and Y while 8,941 accounted for its Model S and X vehicles.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Tesla Record Q3 Delivery Numbers

TSLA - Free Report) reported another quarter of record deliveries, underscoring its strong growth amid the global automotive semiconductor shortage that is roiling car production across the globe. The company delivered a record 241,300 (232,025 Model 3 and Y, and 9,275 Model S and X) vehicles. Deliveries were up 73%...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2021

Tesla's production and sales results in the third quarter of 2021 reached new all-time high levels of roughly 240,000 units. It means that the company is really close to producing and selling 1 million electric cars a year. Most of the volume falls on the Model 3 and Model Y, while the refreshed Model S and Model X are ramping up.
ECONOMY
greenville.com

BMW of North America Reports Q3 2021 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America recently reported Q3 2021 sales of 75,619 BMW vehicles in the U.S., an 8.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, BMW brand sales total 243,613 vehicles, an increase of 35.4% increase over the first three quarters of 2020. The company also reported Q3...
NORTH, SC
teslarati.com

Tesla hints at potential TX headquarters in Q3 2021 delivery and production report

With a production of approximately 238,000 cars and deliveries of over 240,000 vehicles, the third quarter of 2021 was undoubtedly one for Tesla’s history books. But within the company’s Q3 2021 vehicle production and delivery report came a rather interesting update — Tesla’s investor communications are no longer coming from California. They are now coming from Austin, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
thedrive

Tesla Posts Record Q3 Sales While Chip Shortage Trounces Rest of Auto Industry

The third quarter of 2021 was good news for Tesla, and just about no other car company. Just how bad is the global semiconductor chip shortage? Pick the anecdote you want to bear this out. Because everyone bought so many Peloton bikes and Nintendo Switches when they were stuck inside last year—and automakers don't have the components to keep up with demand—there are very few rental cars available, Toyota cut its production forecast for the coming months by 40 percent and General Motors is on track for its worst sales year since 1958. As the data from Q3 2021 rolls out, there's apparently one shining light in the darkness, and it's Tesla.
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Tesla defies chip shortages by achieving record sales in Q3 2021

Tesla has announced their Q3 2021 shipment numbers, and despite a car industry crippled by chip shortages the company has achieved a record quarter, not just year on year, but all time. Tesla managed to sell 241,300 EVs, 102,000 more than the same quarter last year, and also a quarterly...
ECONOMY
Redorbit.com

Tesla Reports Delivery of 241,300 Vehicles in Q3 2021

Tesla has beat analysts’ expectations with the delivery of 241,300 vehicles in Q3 2021. This is 102,000 more vehicles than Tesla delivered in the same quarter of 2020 and a strong showing for the company amid an overall drop in the sales reports of the entire automotive industry. By way...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Set to Release Q3, 2021, Deliveries

Tesla is about to release their Q3, 2021 Deliveries. Here's what we think Tesla will deliver, along with what other analysts have to say. Update: Tesla has released their Q3, 2021 deliveries and production numbers. Here they are. Deliveries: 241,300. Produced: 237,823. You can see our estimates below:. Tesla is...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Reiterates Tesla Could Be Bigger Than Apple As Q3 Comes To A Close

Elon Musk reiterates his belief that Tesla could overtake Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Musk says the key to achieving this goal is Tesla’s lead in manufacturing technology. Trying to reach volume production of the Model 3 was one of the toughest challenges in Tesla’s history. During the...
BUSINESS
