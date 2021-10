Oddly enough, there’s been a running theme of lost potential over the past few days, between the Florida Panthers, and the Montreal Canadiens. In Montreal’s case, former prospect Noah Juulsen has found himself on the waiver wire yet again, after being claimed by the Panthers in January of last year as a unproven third pairing option. The Canadiens 26th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Juulsen has yet to realize the potential he showcased with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips, most of it due to a continuing struggle with injuries. Over the course of his first four professional seasons, Juulsen has yet to play a full season at any level, with the hope being he can seen consistent minutes with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2021-22.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO