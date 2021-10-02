CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MN

Whitewater State Park Detour Removed Just in Time For Fall Colors

By Andy Brownell
 8 days ago
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - Viewing the fall colors at Whitewater State Park became much more convenient on Friday with the completion of a $4.7 million road project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews wrapped up work on rehabilitating four historic bridges along Highway 74 that had kept the roadway in an area north of St. Charles closed since the beginning of February. The removal of the detour also reopened the south entrance to the popular state park just in time for the soon to arrive peak in the fall colors.

kfilradio.com

