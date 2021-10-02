Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw leaves with forearm injury

I feel like this may also be like a series or a moment where baseball may have to think about restructuring the way that the playoffs happen," the Giants third baseman said. Teams with) 106 and 107 wins doesn't feel like a (Division Series) matchup, you know? Especially because the season is so long for two teams to win that many games and then one of them (has) to go home early.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO