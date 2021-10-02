CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw leaves with forearm injury

Cover picture for the articleDodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited Los Angeles' Friday game in the second inning against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers due to left forearm discomfort, the team announced. No update was given regarding his potential availability for the playoffs next week. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, who spent more than two months on the injured list this season with left elbow inflammation, gave up one hit in an uneventful first inning.

