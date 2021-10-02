Dodgers Prospect Miguel Vargas Named 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Player Of The Year; Hyun-il Choi Pitcher Of The Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers named Miguel Vargas the 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year, and Hyun-il Choi as the organization's Pitcher of the Year. Both prospects were celebrated and received their awards during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Because the Minor League season was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Vargas and Choi are the first players to earn the awards since Gavin Lux and Josiah Gray, respectively, in 2019.www.dailydodgers.com
