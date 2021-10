Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rested Cristiano Ronaldo as part of five changes against Everton due to the quick turnaround between games, the Manchester United manager said.Ronaldo scored a dramatic late winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Villarreal but was named as a substitute in a Premier League game for the first time since his return to Old Trafford.Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani were instead handed starts in Solskjaer's attack, while Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho were among the substitutes. Luke Shaw returned to the starting line-up after recovering from an illness earlier this week and Aaron Wan-Bissaka returned following his European...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO