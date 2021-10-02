CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Makes Kai Havertz & Hakim Ziyech Admission After Chelsea Snub in Southampton Win

By Matt Debono
 8 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech were dropped from the Chelsea side during their 3-1 win over Southampton due to their poor recent form.

Chelsea ended a run of straight defeats with a win over the Saints in west London in the Premier League on Saturdays. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell helped the Blues see off 10-man Saints.

Tuchel's substitutions and even lineup hinted he was handing out lessons to several players, including Havertz and Ziyech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8WaM_0cFGd9C100
SIPA USA

Both were left on the bench, dropped after their dismal recent form when given opportunities, and neither were brought on in the game, instead Ross Barkley was even preferred and impressed in his short cameo.

Tuchel sent a message to the duo that poor form won't be tolerated and that others will be given the chance if they don't step up to plate.

What Thomas Tuchel said

In his post-match press conference, he said: "We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAvbQ_0cFGd9C100
SIPA USA

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

"Hakim was a key player throughout our preparation and in his first game against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Kai also delivered the assist for Hakim's goal.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form."

