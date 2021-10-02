‘After Daft’ to Explore the Past 30 Years of Dance Music Culture
After Daft is your chance to get a detailed look into iconic duo Daft Punk’s monumental impact on electronic music, live experiences, and pop culture. French duo Daft Punk is arguably one of the most influential acts to grace the music scene that we know and love. They exceeded expectations to a level of success and visibility during their careers before calling it quits in early 2021. While it might be the end of this epic era of Daft Punk many are looking to celebrate the impact the duo had on the scene, and a recently announced book called After Daft has given fans something to get giddy about.edmidentity.com
