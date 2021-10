Talen Horton-Tucker is the easy answer when trying to figure out who the Los Angeles Lakers’ X-factor will be during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers made sure to keep Horton-Tucker for the near future when they signed him to a three-year deal in free agency, and the young guard is projected to be a major part of head coach Frank Vogel’s rotation. Horton-Tucker has already proven he belongs in the NBA after a solid sophomore showing, but expectations for him are running high and Los Angeles will be counting on him to step up.

