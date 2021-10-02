CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, TX

Races to return to San Marcos with the Kiwanis Pumpkin Dash 5K

San Marcos Daily Record
 8 days ago

San Marcos runners can finally get a chance to actually run in a race at home. The Kiwanis Pumpkin Dash 5K will be held out at the Country Estates course on Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at 9 a.m. If you haven’t registered you can register through Athletes Guild. Most area runners are familiar with this scenic out and back course. It is considered to be flat course for runners but after having been the lead bike for many races in Country Estates I can tell you that the return trip has very slight uphill slant to it. It seems worse than it is because the road leading to the turnaround point is slightly downhill. This makes running easier and maybe a bit faster pace. Then when you make the turn-around that slight uphill makes it seem a little harder. Just remember to save a little energy for the run back to the finish area. And chances are you will pass a number of runners who thought the course was an easy flat course and are struggling with that slight uphill.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
vintonjacksoncourier.com

51 turnout for 8th Kiwanis Apple 5K

JACKSON — The 8th annual Kiwanis Apple 5K Run/Walk was held over the weekend with 51 people taking part. The 5K was held on Saturday, Sept. 25, during the final day of the Jackson Apple Festival. Those in attendance that morning, enjoyed chilly fall weather. The start and finishing point...
JACKSON, OH
basinnow.com

Gobbler 5K Race Announces 2021 Recipients

Organizers of the Gobbler Thanksgiving 5K have announced the recipients of this year’s upcoming race. Ali Dudley was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in May and has since undergone 8 rounds of very aggressive chemotherapy and will undergo a double mastectomy before the Gobbler this year. Alan Howell began experiencing health issues in 2019 and after extensive and costly testing at the University of Utah has been left with more questions than answers. The only thing Doctors know is that his condition is extremely rare and that his physical mobility is rapidly deteriorating. Angie Stubbs has had an unimaginable year. She lost her husband to suicide in October 2020 and she began feeling unusual pain in February. In June she was diagnosed with bone cancer but after falling into Diabetic ketoacidosis it was found she actually had Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. “These families are enduring these hardships through everything the rest of us are already going through so the need for help is even greater than before,” shares the event organizers. “These three people and their families with them are going through hardships no one ever should.” Visit www.gobbler5k.com to learn how to help!
Chaffee County Times

5k race kicks off 14erFest festivities

14erFest 2021 kicked things off with a 5k race on Friday, Sept. 24. About 30 people participated and Emily Roth put down the fastest time, finishing the race in a bit over 20 minutes. Roth is a resident of Lakewood and said the race was her first of the season....
BUENA VISTA, CO
The Suburban Times

Donut Dash 5K fun run registration ends Monday, Oct. 4

A press release from Pierce County. Presented by Pierce County Parks and Recreation, the Donut Dash on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Foothills Trail in Orting is the fourth fun run in the 2021 5K series. Participants must pre-register online by Monday, Oct. 4. Legendary Doughnuts will be providing doughnuts for the race.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Marcos, TX
Sports
thezebra.org

St. Rita 5K Returns to In-Person Race

Alexandria, VA – The St. Rita 5K returns to the streets of Alexandria on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 30, for the 17th running of a much-anticipated fall event. “After a year when the pandemic put a stop to most in-person races, runners are eager to get back into their racing groove. The St. Rita 5K doesn’t disappoint when it comes to drawing some of the most talented local runners,” said race organizer Mark Malseed. “Over the years, the race has been won by Olympic Trials qualifiers and former NCAA Division I standouts, and grown from a motley group of a few dozen runners to more than 500 participants in 2019.” Mayor Justin Wilson was the honorary starter for the race in 2019, which saw Brian Rich of Washington, D.C., win in a blistering time of 15:21, with Taylor Tubbs of Sebring, Florida, taking the top women’s prize.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
scvnews.com

Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns

The annual Duck Dash will also have a photo booth provided by Annnd…Action!, balloon artists, a “duck-o-ration” booth, food trucks, a ducky merch booth and plenty of giveaways. “This year, the kid’s pool along with all the water features will be open for use by all event attendees. This a...
SOCIETY
Cleveland.com

Edwins 5K Grind Run returns in October

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute’s sixth annual 5K Grind Run for Re-entry is set for Sunday, Oct. 17. The race starts at 10 a.m., winds along public sidewalks and paths, and ends on Shaker Square, where the fine-dining French restaurant is located. It takes runners and walkers through a challenging course of woods and water, off road and uphill. Funds raised support the mission of Edwins, which hires recently released incarcerated individuals.
CLEVELAND, OH
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Monster Dash 5K, 1K Coming Back To Sartell Oct. 30

Calling all ghosts, goblins, ghouls and little monsters--to celebrate all things spooky and scary, Sartell Chamber of Commerce is hosting Monster Dash again this year!. It's a family friendly race that includes a 5k or 1k around Lake Francis at the Sartell Community Center. After the race, you can stick around and do some trick or treating!
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Pumpkin#Calories#Kiwanis Pumpkin Dash#Country Estates#Athletes Guild#The Kiwanis Club
Wicked Local

Wellfleet 5K road race draws 52 runners

WELLFLEET — A field of 52 runners, mostly from Cape Cod, competed on Sunday, Oct. 3, in the Wellfleet Recreation 21st Annual "Shuck and Run" 5K — on a throwback course through the center of Wellfleet. The race had not been able to use this popular route since 2002, and runners were delighted to be able to run through town once again, according to a press release from Recreation Director Rebecca Rosenberg.
WELLFLEET, MA
thevistapress.com

San Marcos Parks & Rec News & Events

Bring all of your friends and join us for a “polka party” at the Discovery Café. Enjoy live Bavarian music by Tom Eskola and his band, followed by a traditional German meal. Friday, Oct. 1 10:30 a.m. |Senior Activity Center 111 Richmar Ave. Pre-registration and reservations are required by calling 760-744-5535, ext. 3606. Guests 60+ $4 suggested donation | 59 years & younger: $5 cost. Sponsored by Right at Home North County.
SAN MARCOS, CA
The Dominion Post

Spooky Sprint 5K returns

Race set for Oct. 24, virtual option available Newsroom@DominionPost.com Grab your running shoes, and get signed up for the Spooky Sprint 5K Run/Walk. While last year’s sprint was. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
chetekalert.com

Dashing dachshund ‘Datzie’ wins Dallas Oktoberfest races

Datzie, at right, won in a close finish in the Dallas Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race. Datzie’s owners, Tom and Mary Weller, of Stevens Point, said they would use the $50 cash winnings to buy dog food. This was the 25th year of Dallas Oktoberfest, which is organized largely by Ann and Randy Lee, of Valkyrie Brewery. Ann said, “I was thrilled with the turnout. We believe that we had a record number of people.” Ryan Urban | Barron News-Shield photo.
DALLAS, WI
San Marcos Daily Record

San Marcos edged out by state-ranked Lake Travis, 3-2

Ever since moving into District 26-6A, San Marcos has had to adjust to playing teams at a higher level. Many of the teams in the Austin area have been known to be powerhouses for years — including Lake Travis and Austin High — who are both ranked in the 6A top 25. The Lady Rattlers have had to modify not only their level of play, but their mentality as well. There have been crucial moments in recent matches where they got too nervous and ended up making uncharacteristic mistakes that led them to drop pivotal sets and, eventually, the game.
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Mermaids plunge into San Marcos at annual Mermaid Promenade

Community members and mermaid-lovers gathered in downtown San Marcos on Saturday to celebrate the city's arts, culture, heritage and its biggest point of pride, the San Marcos River, at the fifth annual Mermaid Promenade and Downtown Street Faire. The Mermaid Society of Texas, a San Marcos-based organization with a mission...
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

SOUNDS FROM THE SQUARE

The sound of trumpets, drums and guitars filled Downtown San Marcos on Thursday, kicking off the first Music on the Square Concert Series show.Listen San Marcos partnered up with the Texas Music Office to participate in the Music Friendly Community program. Listen San Marcos has a mission to elevate the ...
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

San Marcos bounces back in sweep of Austin Bowie

San Marcos needed a spark after last Friday’s five-set loss at Austin Westlake. It might’ve found one on Tuesday in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-12) sweep at Austin Bowie. Coming off the Lady Rattlers’ “toughest loss” of the season, head coach Jared Te’o watched film looking for ways to give the team a new edge. He settled on switching his rotation to a 6-2.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Jersey Shore Online

Eagle Scout’s 5K Returns To Johnson Park

JACKSON – Usually, an Eagle Scout project is completed, the scout goes up in rank, and everyone looks back on it as a great accomplishment. It’s usually not something that comes back a year later. Gavin Kohute’s project was a 5K he organized last year, to benefit first responders, and...
JACKSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy