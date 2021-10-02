Races to return to San Marcos with the Kiwanis Pumpkin Dash 5K

Organizers of the Gobbler Thanksgiving 5K have announced the recipients of this year’s upcoming race. Ali Dudley was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in May and has since undergone 8 rounds of very aggressive chemotherapy and will undergo a double mastectomy before the Gobbler this year. Alan Howell began experiencing health issues in 2019 and after extensive and costly testing at the University of Utah has been left with more questions than answers. The only thing Doctors know is that his condition is extremely rare and that his physical mobility is rapidly deteriorating. Angie Stubbs has had an unimaginable year. She lost her husband to suicide in October 2020 and she began feeling unusual pain in February. In June she was diagnosed with bone cancer but after falling into Diabetic ketoacidosis it was found she actually had Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. “These families are enduring these hardships through everything the rest of us are already going through so the need for help is even greater than before,” shares the event organizers. “These three people and their families with them are going through hardships no one ever should.” Visit www.gobbler5k.com to learn how to help!

11 DAYS AGO