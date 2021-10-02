Races to return to San Marcos with the Kiwanis Pumpkin Dash 5K
San Marcos runners can finally get a chance to actually run in a race at home. The Kiwanis Pumpkin Dash 5K will be held out at the Country Estates course on Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at 9 a.m. If you haven’t registered you can register through Athletes Guild. Most area runners are familiar with this scenic out and back course. It is considered to be flat course for runners but after having been the lead bike for many races in Country Estates I can tell you that the return trip has very slight uphill slant to it. It seems worse than it is because the road leading to the turnaround point is slightly downhill. This makes running easier and maybe a bit faster pace. Then when you make the turn-around that slight uphill makes it seem a little harder. Just remember to save a little energy for the run back to the finish area. And chances are you will pass a number of runners who thought the course was an easy flat course and are struggling with that slight uphill.www.sanmarcosrecord.com
