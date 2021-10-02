Day: 2 October 2021

BOSTON (CBS) — Manuela Schar took an early lead and never let up in the 125th Boston Marathon, defending her 2019 title and winning Boston for a third time on Monday. Schar left everyone in her dust within the first mile, and the 36-year-old from Switzerland finished with an official time of 1:35:21. “It’s so good to be back, to be back to normal racing with the crowd. It helped me so much today because I struggled in the first half. I couldn’t really find my rhythm,” Schar told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “It’s amazing to be back in this beautiful city and to be able to race again.” Schar added that he enjoyed the race taking place in October, since she feels “a little bit stronger in the fall.” Schar’s 2021 victory joins her Boston wins in 2019 and 2017. Schar’s 1:28:17 finish in 2017 set a course record. Tatyana McFadden finished second at 1:50:20 with Yen Hoang coming in third at 1:51:24

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO