Day: 2 October 2021
A Fantastic Day of Top Class Competition at Osberton International The crowds came out in their droves to enjoy an action packed third day at Osberton International. John-Paul Sheffield and the talented chestnut, Cathmore Fusion owned by Vanessa Garfoot started the day well when heading a fantastic line up in the British Eventing 5YO Championship. “I was delighted with him today, he was a star and I am very excited about his future, he is definitely looking like a Le Lion horse,” said John-Paul. “He was produced by Ginnie Turnbull…everythinghorseuk.co.uk
Comments / 0