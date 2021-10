The world has changed a lot in the past two years, but even after all this time, it’s still the same old, same old for the Quakers. On Oct. 1, Penn football (1-2, 0-1 Ivy) was finally able to make its return to Franklin Field, taking on rival Dartmouth (3-0, 1-0 Ivy) to open the Ivy League season. But just like the last three times the old foes met, the Big Green came out on top, this time by a score of 31-7.

