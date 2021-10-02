CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Moonstruck Antique Flea Market To Host Final Outdoor Event Of Year

By Jay Allen
deltadailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the last Outdoor Flea Market for 2021! Save the date: Saturday October 9th !! Vendors are signing up now so to reserve a vendor space please PM or call us at 6624443532. Only $20 to sell!. They are planning on a great turnout since this falls on the...

www.deltadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Former Sun Flea Market vendors move to Town Center mall

PORT CHARLOTTE — When the Sun Flea Market in Murdock closed at the end of August, vendors scrambled to find a new home. “We’re now set up at the (Port Charlotte) Town Center mall,” Tom Merkle said. He, along with his wife, Marge, makes and sells hand-stitched gift items, plus...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
KRQE News 13

Nuclear Museum hosts ‘Nuclear After Dark’ outdoor event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an after-hours event to learn more about the atomic age, Become better immersed in history and visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History after hours for the Nuclear After Dark outdoor event. Guests will be entertained with live music, local food trucks, and breweries. The event takes place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the museum. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the museum’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
connect-bridgeport.com

Farmers Market Wraps Up Another Successful Outdoor Season; No Winter Indoor Market Again This Year

The Bridgeport Farmers Market wrapped up another successful outdoor season on Sunday. “We’ve had a really good season,” Bridgeport Farmers Market President Amanda Workman-Scott said. “It’s been a busy season for our vendors. Everybody has been great, the customers, the vendors. We continued to follow everything that was going on...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
41nbc.com

Historic Macon hosts flea market this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Historic Macon will host its annual flea market this weekend. It’s the organizations biggest fundraiser of the year. There’s a preview night Friday which you can buy tickets for. Admission is free Saturday and Sunday, but you do have to sign up for a time slot. Those...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#A Beautiful Day#Shopping Bags#Antique#Treasure Hunting
The Cherry Hill Sun

CHPL Flea Market set for Sunday

Sell your stuff! The Cherry Hill Public Library’s Flea Market is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library parking lot. Vendors are still being accepted. Cost is $25 per spot. You keep 100 percent of your profits. Full details available online in the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WJBF

Ft. Gordon’s Fall Festival & Flea Market coming up

Ft. GORDON (WJBF) – Ft. Gordon is hosting it’s 2021 Festival and Flea Market this upcoming weekend. The event is happening on Barton Field Thursday, September 30th to Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. The Fall Fest event will feature live music, fall activities, a carnival, food and beverage vendors and a vendor village. Thursday evening, September […]
FESTIVAL
littletonindependent.net

Englewood hosts first outdoor market

The Englewood Market, the city’s first outdoor market, was held Oct. 2 across from the Grow + Gather restaurant at 900 E. Hampden Ave, just east of the Swedish/Craig medical complex. “We’re happy to offer something new to the community and a way for people to be outside,” said Toni...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Civic Club announces changes to Antique & Makers Market

OAKLAND — The Civic Club of Oakland will be holding its annual fundraising event, the 47th Antique & Makers Market, as planned the weekend of Oct. 15-17 at the Oakland Community Center (old Armory). Due to COVID-19 concerns, a few changes have been made to enhance the safety of visitors,...
OAKLAND, CA
News-Herald.com

Painesville Railroad Museum to host last Model Train Flea Market of 2021

The Painesville Railroad Museum announced it will be hosting its last Model Train Flea Market for this year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 9. The museum, located in the 127-year-old New York Central Painesville Depot at 475 Railroad St. in Painesville, will be hosting a flea market with model train sale in ‘G’ Gauge, ‘O’ Gauge, ‘S’ Scale, ‘HO’ scale and ‘N’ scale, in addition to many household items.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Kankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee hosting final 4 farmers' markets of 2021

It’s the final month of the Kankakee Farmers’ Market before closing its 2021 season. The markets are 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. The last market will be Oct. 30. With autumn in the air, seasonal produce has hit the stands. Market organizers are encouraging residents to stock up on vegetables with long shelf lives for the winter months. “Did you know fresh squash lasts 1 to 3 months on the counter?” wrote market organizers on Facebook.
KANKAKEE, IL
Boston Globe

50 years of dance, a flea market, and a new town app

The Marblehead School of Ballet is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new season of special workshops to interest students of all ages and skill levels. The workshops at the school’s 115 Pleasant St. studio will feature teachers from a variety of styles and traditions. Classes include ballet, ballroom dancing, Broadway, and more. The full class schedule, including both online and in-person classes, is available at www.bit.ly/marbleheadballetschedule. “Our 50th anniversary places us in the great tradition of ballet,” said director Paula Shiff. “This is a traditional art form passed from one generation to the next: from teacher to student, from the older generation to the younger generation.”
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WRDW-TV

Fort Gordon fest features carnival, food, flea market and more

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon’s Fall Fest and Flea Market will be held on Barton Field from Thursday to Sunday. The Fall Fest event will feature live music, fall activities, a carnival, food and beverage vendors and a vendor village. On Thursday evening, the carnival will open. On...
FORT GORDON, GA
kalb.com

Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market celebrates one year of business

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last year on October 6, Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market in Bunkie opened its doors. Co-owner Claire Pilgreen said the market is in a building that has been a staple on Bunkie’s Main Street for over a century and was renovated for the new business to be able to host local vendors and artisans, as well as serve fresh food at the market’s old-school soda bar.
BUNKIE, LA
Victoria Advocate

Master gardeners to host year’s final Lunch and Learn with the Masters

The final Lunch and Learn with the Masters program for 2021 will be held by the Victoria County Master Gardener Association Oct. 11. The event will be open and free to the public from noon until 1 p.m. at Victoria Educational Gardens Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive in Victoria. Master Gardener...
VICTORIA, TX
WJLA

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center to host outdoor 'Air & Scare' this year

WASHINGTON (7News) — Details of the Udvar-Hazy Center's outdoor Air & Scare event were released Thursday. Free tickets are required to attend the October 30 event, which will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Activities will include:. Trick or treat stations with free candy and snacks. Creepy crafts,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Stone House to be open, have flea market this weekend

BURLINGTON –The historic Stone House also known as Traveller’s Rest on Route 50 is an important part of local history and the grounds will be filled with all kinds of treasures for the annual flea market Oct. 1-3. The indoor sales get underway at 8 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. with outdoor vendors starting as early as 7 a.m. with many staying till dark.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy