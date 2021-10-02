Moonstruck Antique Flea Market To Host Final Outdoor Event Of Year

The Marblehead School of Ballet is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new season of special workshops to interest students of all ages and skill levels. The workshops at the school’s 115 Pleasant St. studio will feature teachers from a variety of styles and traditions. Classes include ballet, ballroom dancing, Broadway, and more. The full class schedule, including both online and in-person classes, is available at www.bit.ly/marbleheadballetschedule. “Our 50th anniversary places us in the great tradition of ballet,” said director Paula Shiff. “This is a traditional art form passed from one generation to the next: from teacher to student, from the older generation to the younger generation.”

MARBLEHEAD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO