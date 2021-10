I'm new to milling, and have been reading here and elsewhere about storing grain, freezing grain, flour temp, and all the other concerns that crop up with milling. Many folks talk about keeping the flour cool when milling because heat destroys nutrients in the flour. They often reference their flour getting up to temps like 120° F. But I keep wondering why that matters if I'm baking my bread at anywhere from 460° to 500° and the internal temp of the bread gets to 200° to 210°. Wouldn't that destroy nutrients that might have been preserved in the flour by keeping the milled flour temp down?

