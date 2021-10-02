CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Seiler: Reality comes to call

By Casey Seiler
theintelligencer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the hammer came down on the baron of InfoWars. Alex Jones, the Texas-based conservative media mini-mogul, learned that he had been declared the loser by default in two defamation lawsuits brought by parents of victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The decision by Texas District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble was based on the refusal of Jones and his company — hilariously named Free Speech Systems LLC — to respond to the plaintiffs' court-approved demands for discovery materials including internal InfoWars documents, with the latest unanswered request dating back more than two months. The judge, in other words, had run out of patience.

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
theintelligencer.com

Editorial: Sandy Hook jury awards will never be enough

Nearly nine years later, there is no closure for those who lost loved ones at Sandy Hook Elementary School. There’s no justice. There’s nothing to make them whole again. There is, thankfully, a measure of punishment for one of the worst people to appear on the public scene in the wake of that tragedy, someone who mocked the families’ loss, denied the tragedy had even happened and, worst of all, sent legions of twisted followers to harass and defame people who were experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare.
LAW
Daily Beast

COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Attorneys#Infowars#Texas District Court#Maya Guerra Gamble#Free Speech Systems Llc#The Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
theintelligencer.com

Commentary: Meanderings by David C.L. Bauer - Sheriff's video speaks to anger, frustration of communities over drugs

A collection of random thoughts and comments from the Journal-Courier’s afternoon subscriber newsletter. We need more Howard Beales in the world. He is the character in the 1976 classic film “Network” whose line “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore” has become a rallying cry for the frustrated, the disenfranchised, and those angry about the way society is going.
CASS COUNTY, IL
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sandusky Register

Dems need to face reality

That canny Cajun James Carville had this to say in Vox in April: “The Democratic Party can’t be more liberal than Sen. Joe Manchin. That’s the fact. We don’t have the votes.”. And you know what? That’s still the fact. It’s still true, however hard the Democratic left tries to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

Of vaccine mandates and facing reality

Three weeks ago, President Joe Biden announced plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations — or, in some cases, weekly testing as an alternative — for most U.S. workers. There were immediate predictions that the move would backfire, that it would only stiffen vaccine resistance. Indeed, some surveys suggested that as many as half of unvaccinated workers would quit their jobs rather than take their shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy