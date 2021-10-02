CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL.com Analyst Names Steelers’ Offense One Of League’s ‘Most Disappointing’ Units

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more disappointing unit in the league than the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. NFL.com analyst and former NFL defensive back Bucky Brooks seems to agree, naming the Steeles’ offense one of the league’s three “most disappointing” units in the NFL through three weeks, joining the Washington Football Team’s defense, and the Seattle Seahawks’ defense.

