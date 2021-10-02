NFL.com Analyst Names Steelers’ Offense One Of League’s ‘Most Disappointing’ Units

Much talk surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers this season has centered on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s sluggish start through four games played. The Steelers passer has looked like a shell of his former self this year. He currently holds a 5.5 adjusted yards gained per pass attempt average, which is on pace to be a new career-low for him in a full season. More so, the veteran quarterback has averaged a 4.5 completed air yards per pass completion mark over the ongoing campaign. Among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts recorded this season, only Matt Ryan (4.4) and Jared Goff (4.0) have posted a lower such figure.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO