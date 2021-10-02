CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Thanks for the link

By 2hhoop3 Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good presentation with a ton of data and very interesting graphics. It will be interesting to see how the future aligns with his theories. I would expect the guy and his firm will be getting a lot of calls as the information becomes more widely disseminated as he has accumulated a lot of metrics that can be sliced and diced in a variety of ways for purposes well beyond athletics. @RJHokie I think you will find the link and discussion very interesting.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

thecordovatimes.com

Thank You letter

I have two daughters that just got home from Cordova’s volleyball tournament. We are from Palmer. We just want to thank the school, staff, students, and athletes for making our team feel at home and putting on an awesome tournament. Your kindness went above and beyond. I’ve been told the meals you fed our team was second to none home cooked meals. You should be proud of your community.
CORDOVA, AK
sportswar.com

94....Team Shutt??

Garnett is running his own club and also working with Team Shutt now ** -- Hokiefan94 10/08/2021 12:41PM. I think Joey took another coaching position. Might be wrong though ** -- emhokie 10/05/2021 09:39AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

It's not just FB

His interaction with the community is a huge improvement from the previous BB coach. When he first got here, people were talking about how they had seen more of MY in 5 days than they had seen of Buzz in 5 years.
INTERNET
sportswar.com

So WVU sux it appears 🙄

Lol can’t be, they beat VT and some here claimed they’re really tough! ** -- Polito1 10/09/2021 3:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
#Athletics
sportswar.com

Thanks, chose not to watch it live

I had a fall, a subdural hematoma, had my skull drilled and had a craniotomy on Thursday. I didn't think that I should tempt my blood pressure by watching it live. Lol. Watching the taped delay now and it was an exciting first half (that is as far as I have gotten).
SPORTS
Sandusky Register

Thankful for memories of the Tribe

Hans Robert Hoffman had the math all figured out. As the demand for Cleveland Indians tickets surged prior to the 1995 season, the late Hoffman was thinking ahead. As others in his group of season ticket-holders grabbed any game they could, Hoffman targeted September 8 against the Baltimore Orioles. “The...
NFL
sportswar.com

OU_Sooner congratulations!! What a comeback!!

I have to admit that for a good while I thought my prediction would come through that this year would be Texas’ year. Now if you guys can get Coach to start and stick with the Freshman? 🤷‍♂️. Really appreciate that- this would make a nice annual rivalry -- PaNDalum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Also Congrats to the ND posters, Domer, TerryD and Pa.

Also Congrats to the ND posters, Domer, TerryD and Pa. -- Stech 10/11/2021 07:32AM. Really appreciate that- this would make a nice annual rivalry -- PaNDalum 10/10/2021 3:16PM. Clemson and VT are my two favorite games out of the ACC deal. ** -- goldendomer 10/10/2021 4:19PM. Hopefully you'll get to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
sportswar.com

Never seen so many comments reading around...

Wanting this team to lose every single game they play the rest of the way so we can get a new big whistle and staff. I think Fu is in over his head and stubborn as a mule in protecting Corn, but I don't roll with rooting for losing out the rest of the way. Simply not doing it.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Here's a question.

Probably not. I blame the “HokieNation” for not donating more. ** -- Pride_and_Joy 10/10/2021 12:02PM. Let’s definitely hire a high school coach. That would be amazing. ** -- Pride_and_Joy 10/10/2021 12:03PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SOCIETY
sportswar.com

I’ll say 6-6

I have said 6-6 since mid-August, nothing has changed my mind ** -- WestyHokie 10/10/2021 4:19PM. I agree, 7 wins (ie, the Groh line) with an unexpected win. ** -- WarDarnHokie 10/10/2021 1:51PM. Play smart, mistake-free football vs. UVa and you will win comfortably -- Cavalier Crusader 10/10/2021 1:17PM. Actually...
SPORTS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Latest Tiger Woods News

Earlier this week, golf fans were treated to a sight they never thought they’d see when news of Tiger Woods‘ awful car accident first emerged. Earlier this week, he was spotted back out on the golf course with his son, Charlie. Woods had a sleeve on his right leg, which he broke in several places as a result of the accident.
GOLF
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
WLFI.com

Drew Brees is thankful to be a Boilermaker

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There was a certain feeling in the air this past Saturday when Purdue took to the field. It was a big weekend with the boilermakers opening BIG 10 play at home, but what made it more special were the people who were in attendance at the game.
LAFAYETTE, IN
sportswar.com

I have had really good luck with

Sportsurge.net. Prior to having YouTube TV and now ACCN, I used the site to watch a number of different sports online. This site includes NCAAF, NFL, NBA, etc. All the available college games should show on their website by Saturday.
NFL
sportswar.com

I was there, I think 1953. Southern Conf tourney

Was at W&L. Of course, our AA ( I forget his name) won Conf title. All tickets were automatically entered into a raffle. I won a case of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Since I was a tea toddler 10 yr old, they subbed to a 6 pk of Dr Pepper. I was robbed but I made up for it later in life = beer ball at Draper's Meadow.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Yup. The core differences are clear at this stage

This Hoo thinks Mike Young is a great coach and great hire for your school -- LeadingEdge 10/10/2021 11:52AM. Coach Young is a breath of fresh air after Greenberg and Buzz -- 1980VT 10/09/2021 09:37AM. I had no issues with Greenberg. Good coach. Good ambassador. ** -- Femoyer Hokie 10/09/2021...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

I guess it's a NCAA rule...

That D-1 softball programs can't scrimmage other D-1 programs? I'm seeing NCAA D-1 programs playing the likes of Wingate, Carson-Newman, Pfeiffer, Mars Hill, ... Tech should play Transylvania (KY) on Halloween.
SPORTS

Community Policy