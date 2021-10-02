Thanks for the link
A good presentation with a ton of data and very interesting graphics. It will be interesting to see how the future aligns with his theories. I would expect the guy and his firm will be getting a lot of calls as the information becomes more widely disseminated as he has accumulated a lot of metrics that can be sliced and diced in a variety of ways for purposes well beyond athletics. @RJHokie I think you will find the link and discussion very interesting.virginiatech.sportswar.com
Comments / 0