Multidisciplinary Perspectives on HIV Treatment

By Grace McComsey, MD, FIDSA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multidisciplinary panel concludes a discussion on best practices for managing patients with HIV in various healthcare settings and overcoming social health disparities. Grace McComsey, MD, FIDSA: I want to thank all of you. It was [a] very informative discussion. And before we conclude, let me get your final thoughts, if there’s anything that you thought about that didn’t come up in the discussion. John, you want to start?

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists confirm link between inflammation and pancreatic cancer

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers clarified the long-established connection between inflammation and pancreatic cancer development. They found pancreatic cells display an adaptive response to repeated inflammatory episodes that initially protects against tissue damage but can promote tumor formation in the presence of mutant KRAS. The...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Treatment for People With Diabetes Shows Early Promise

A new Covid-19 treatment for people with diabetes has shown promising results in a trial led by UCL researchers. The trial was conducted by St George Street Capital (SGSc) — a medical research charity — with the goal to find new purposes, where there is a real clinical need, for drugs that have already passed safety checks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Weight Management#Drugs
pharmacytimes.com

Expert: Oral At-Home Pill May Change the Game for COVID-19 Treatment

Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics, discussed the results of a phase 3 trial investigating bucillamine as an oral at-home pill for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms. Pharmacy Times interviewed Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics, on a phase 3 trial investigating the use of bucillamine as an oral at-home pill for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.
BEAUTY & FASHION
contagionlive.com

Selecting a Novel Combination Regimen as HIV Treatment

The potential role of novel 2-drug regimens as treatment for HIV infections, and variables that impact a physician’s willingness to utilize over standard 3-drug options. Frank J. Palella, MD: The landscape surrounding the traditional gold standard 3-drug regimens vs evolving information regarding 2-drug therapy, which is a second-generation integrase inhibitor along with usually lamivudine 3TC or FTC [emtricitabine], is that for many patients, 2-drug therapies are an option as long as we have a good assessment of transmitted or preexisting drug resistance in terms of the virus. This means mutations in the virus that would render certain drugs less active, as long as we have a good characterization. That’s why any time we initiate therapy for HIV, we always get a pretherapy genotype or resistance test to evaluate and verify the therapies that we want to use to treat HIV, including 3-drug or 2-drug regimens, are going to be fully effective.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
BET

How Boosting Your Immune System Can Lead To Better HIV Treatments

The biggest difference about being diagnosed with HIV in 2021 is that being positive today doesn’t have to translate into a change in your lifestyle. You can absolutely still have a healthy and happy life thanks to an ever-evolving class of medications that are available to treat patients. The key...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Three-Drug Combination HIV Therapy

Reactions to the FDA approval of bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide as fixed-dose combination therapy for patients with HIV. Frank J. Palella, MD: The fixed-dose combination, single-tablet regimen of the second-generation integrase inhibitor bictegravir, along with the NRTI [nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor] tenofovir alafenamide, which is the bone- and kidney-friendlier version of tenofovir, along with emtricitabine, or FTC, is a good development in that it’s the first time we have a second-generation integrase inhibitor with a substantial barrier to the emergence of resistance. It’s not easy for HIV to become resistant to bictegravir, which is very important when we talk about treating patients in rapid-start scenarios where we might not know whether they already have some resistance. We need to have a regimen that has a substantial barrier to resistance.
SCIENCE
WNDU

Medical Moment: Preventing HIV

September 18th is National HIV / AIDS and Aging Awareness Day. This day brings attention to the growing number of people living long and full lives with HIV. More than 1.1 million Americans are living with HIV, and even though there is no cure, new advances in treatments make the disease no longer a death sentence. But now, new developments on the prevention side may stop people from being infected with HIV.
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Choosing a Regimen to Treat HIV

Patient factors that impact the choice of therapeutic regimen to manage an HIV infection. Frank J. Palella, MD: There are a diverse array of factors to be seriously considered before initiating therapy for HIV. These are not only viral-related factors like the viral load, whether resistance or preexisting conditions are present, CD4s, whether the patient has been symptomatic from HIV or has had an opportunistic disease but also, and more importantly, what are the most effective options available and what sort of comorbidities does the patient have? We need to remember that among the 1.2 million or so persons with HIV in the US, about half are over the age of 50, and that is because we’ve managed to extend survival so remarkably.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

ViiV Aims for Quarterly HIV Treatments with New Molecule

In the 40 years since the HIV epidemic first came to light, treatment options for those infected have come a long way. Earlier this year, the FDA approved ViiV Healthcare’s Cabenuva as the very first once-a-month injection for HIV patients. But the Research Triangle pharma isn’t satisfied yet. ViiV, first...
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Adding Long-Acting Injectable Options for HIV Management

Following the approval of cabotegravir-rilpivirine earlier this year, experts are looking forward to an expansion of the drug class for HIV. Perhaps a bit quietly—relative to the authorization and rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccines occurring at that time—the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first long-acting injectable antiretroviral therapy (ART) for the treatment of HIV in adults this January.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Biktarvy for HIV

Because Biktarvy is a complete regimen, coadministration with other antiretroviral medications for the treatment of HIV-1 infection is not recommended. Medication Pearl of the Day: Biktarvy (bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide) Dosing: Recommended dosage is 1 tablet taken once daily, with or without food, in patients weighing at least 25...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

ZOONOTIC & VECTOR-BORNE DISEASES

Malaria has afflicted humanity for thousands of years, and the parasite is especially deadly for children and babies. The WHO has recommended the first malaria vaccine be deployed across sub-Saharan Africa. Nipah Virus Discovered in India. September 08, 2021. Article. One fatality of a 12-year old boy was reported in...
HEALTH
Longview News-Journal

CPN CBA HIV Prevention Training

The Capacity Building Assistance Provider Network, or the CPN is an important part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s support for the nation’s HIV prevention workforce. The staff working in state and local health departments, community-based organizations or CBOs, and healthcare organizations in communities most impacted by HIV.
HEALTH
poz.com

HIV Unmuted - HIV Is Not a Crime

It has been 40 years since AIDS was first reported. HIV unmuted, the International AIDS Society (IAS) podcast, talks to the global HIV change makers who have shaped the response and asks what we must do to end the AIDS epidemic. In 1987, the United States introduced the world’s first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hivplusmag.com

Feds Award Billions for Americans Living With HIV

A huge infusion of money for people living with HIV was announced today by the Department of Health and Human Services as part of its funding for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. HHS will disburse $2.21 billion to cities, counties, states, and local community-based organizations in 2021; the money will...
HEALTH

