Multidisciplinary Perspectives on HIV Treatment

Patient factors that impact the choice of therapeutic regimen to manage an HIV infection. Frank J. Palella, MD: There are a diverse array of factors to be seriously considered before initiating therapy for HIV. These are not only viral-related factors like the viral load, whether resistance or preexisting conditions are present, CD4s, whether the patient has been symptomatic from HIV or has had an opportunistic disease but also, and more importantly, what are the most effective options available and what sort of comorbidities does the patient have? We need to remember that among the 1.2 million or so persons with HIV in the US, about half are over the age of 50, and that is because we’ve managed to extend survival so remarkably.

