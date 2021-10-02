CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Free throws only win close games. ; )

By IB4TECH Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know MY recruits shooters, however, I think his approach of letting almos -- vtox1 10/02/2021 12:52AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

Trying to be objective, I see only 1 probable win (Duke)

Remaining. Before GT's close loss to CU and its shocking dominant win over UNC I thought we would beat GT and still can, but things are not looking good at all now. I can't believe I am saying this, but we are likely looking at a 3 or maybe 4 win season in Bronco's 6th season . I truly thought that after 2018 and 2019 that Bronco had hit his stride and that with his recruited and 'developed' players taking over that we were set for a long run of 7 to 9 win seasons. Preseason I thought we were a lock to win 6 and had a good shot at 7+. Several here were predicting a 8 or some even a 9 win season..
COLLEGE SPORTS
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Hornets continue their winning ways in close game over Rotan

The Lometa Hornets remain perfect on the year after they came from behind to win a close game Friday over the Rotan Yellowhammers. The Hornets won the contest 48-44. The Yellowhammers also were undefeated going into the contest. Lometa was down 38-30 midway through the third quarter. The team scored 18 unanswered points to go up 48-38, before closing out the game. Head coach D.T. Torres said…
ROTAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
basketballnews.com

Who has the most efficient free-throw shooting season in NBA history?

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. Davis Bertans has said it – “shooters are born, not made.” The only areas your improvement isn’t naturally limited are spot-up shots and free throws. For the latter, José Calderón’s 2008-09 season with Toronto is the level of excellence you want to reach.
NBA
sportswar.com

CMY really likes his basketball team

He can’t even hide it. Can’t remember a time when a VT coach couldn’t hide his confidence about the upcoming season. He knows he has a good squad.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Could be worse folks… I live in SoCal and USC

Has been struggling for several years despite LOTS of stud recruits and a proud FB tradition. They’re going nuts here and finally are getting their wish for a new coach, but will be interesting to see how long the turnaround takes. Our Hokies are tough to watch and can’t win...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Life of a Va Tech Football Fan?????

So many IFs in that game. Sad we almost always lose the close ones -- HokiePokie95 10/10/2021 12:43AM. You can pin it to the one guy in charge of all those things ** -- GblGbl 10/10/2021 12:51AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Plus called back TD, another 4 points

Not going for it on 4th and one with 3 mins left was the flip side… -- Mr. Touchdown 10/10/2021 10:03AM. It wouldn’t have mattered. They marched right down the field on us twice -- Pride_and_Joy 10/10/2021 09:55AM. A better O would absolutely make a difference. But no doubt the...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

I think its time to play Taj Bullock

He could easily get reps over a 4 game period and keep redshirt. ** -- 3TechFanz 10/10/2021 3:35PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Totally agree! Players played their hearts out…

Wish Tre had made the catch and it was probably not the best throw by BB, but both play their hearts out and are wonderful Hokies… I love our players…. I’m sure our coaches are good people, but Fuente seems over his head and Corn seems to overthink things. [Post...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Fairly obvious conclusion, if this team could put together 60 min of f’ball

They could be REALLY good… of course I guess there are 10 or 15 other teams outside of the Top 25 that can say that. Can this coaching staff guide the team to a complete game against an opponent with better talent, and pull off the win. At this point, realistically I’d have to say the answer is unfortunately no.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Not so sure. Who is going to beat them?

Not sure about point #2 - if they are 11-1 they're very likely to get in -- Synaesthesia 10/08/2021 09:09AM. UGA will have one loss, so it's doubtful any 1-loss non-conference champ... -- EDGEMAN 10/08/2021 09:47AM. We have a lot more than 3, for some reason VT is using the...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Yes. That was a winnable game.

I know I keep harping on it but the decision to go for 2 from the 8 with a backup qb is inexcusable. That lost the game and I complained about it at the time. From the debacle last year with liberty to this to play calling at the end of the wv game.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy