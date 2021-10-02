Yeah I noticed how much of an outlier Louisville was in his charts.
And Louisville fits in perfectly with the Big 12, as does Nebraska. The ACC was really backed into a corner when they were forced to pick Louisville. UConn actually fits in very well with the other ACC schools on the charts, but their problem is their football program has never really gotten off the ground. And the ACC didn't need another Duke football program in the conference. If UConn's football team had managed to be better somehow, they would have been a better choice for the ACC than Louisville.virginiatech.sportswar.com
Comments / 0