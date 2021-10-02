CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India win maiden medal in FIDE World Women's Team C'ship

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitges [Spain], October 2 (ANI): India on Saturday won their first-ever medal in the FIDE world women's team chess championship. India lost its final match to Russia by 3-1 (second round) in the summit clash to clinch the silver medal. "Congratulations to India, the runners-up of the 2021 FIDE World...

www.dallassun.com

