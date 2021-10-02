Shang-Chi Mid-Credit Scene Went Through Many Cameo Changes

The mid-credit scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought Marvel's newest cinematic hero fully into the MCU by bringing in some familiar faces from the Avengers team, but just who those faces belonged to was something that was never set in stone and appears to have been a constantly moving beast according to director Destin Daniel Cretton. While the scene in question is now quite well documented, there are spoilers in the rest of this article, so proceed with the usual caution if you have managed to avoid all talk of what the scene contains.