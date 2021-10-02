Take the Completely Anonymous KSB Growth Areas Survey

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona AZ (October 2, 2021) – Yavapai County is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan to cover the next 10 years. This critical document will guide the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as County Supervisors as they consider development proposals over the next decade. To take this important survey CLICK ON THIS LINK.

If you are not yet familiar with the process for updating the Comprehensive Plan, CLICK HERE for an explanation.

By law the County must include a section in their Comprehensive Plan addressing growth. The law states that the Comprehensive Plan must address:

Planning for growth areas, specifically identifying those areas, if any, that are particularly suitable for planned multimodal transportation and infrastructure expansion and improvements designed to support a planned concentration of a variety of uses, such as residential, office, commercial, tourism and industrial uses.  The mixed use planning shall include policies and implementation strategies that are designed to: (a) Make automobile, transit and other multimodal circulation more efficient, make infrastructure expansion more economical and provide for a rational pattern of land development. (b) Conserve significant natural resources and open areas in the growth area and coordinate their location to similar areas outside the growth area’s boundaries. (c) Promote the public and private construction of timely and financially sound infrastructure expansion through the use of infrastructure funding and financing planning that is coordinated with development activity.

Do not take this survey unless you are a resident of Yavapai County.

Participate in this anonymous Growth Areas Survey by CLICKING ON THIS LINK.

If you haven’t taken the other KSB Comprehensive Plan surveys, you can find them at: https://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ksb-surveys/

