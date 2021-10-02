CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Mitchell is very into watching Robert Webb on Strictly and Twitter is loving it

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36p4Cb_0cFGNj2m00

David Mitchell has surprised fans with his love of Strictly Come Dancing .

The actor has been tweeting enthusiastically about the series, which his Peep Show co-star Robert Webb is appearing on this year.

“Here we go! Good luck, @arobertwebb!” he posted ahead of his comedy partner’s performance.

After Webb’s dance was finished, Mitchell posted: “Well I thought that was f***ing splendid!”

But it wasn’t only Webb’s performance he was into, he appears to be a big fan of the dancing competition in general, having tweeted this post earlier in the night: “With the ones where they’re sort of formally dancing about holding onto each other like at a tea dance, it’s IMPOSSIBLE to predict what the judges will say.

“If it seems a bit bland, they often go nuts for it, and if it’s a bit romantic or moving, they complain about the ankles.”

Mitchell’s followers were delighted with the tweets, with one person commenting: “Honestly this tweet make me want you to become a new presenter of Strictly .”

“This is so similar to my husband’s commentary on Strictly , that I had to double-check this tweet wasn’t for him,” added another.

“I’m very much enjoying your live Strictly tweeting,” said a third.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Read the full list of contestants here .

